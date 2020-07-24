A person requesting anonymity said the deal provides Arriola with “some security coming off a knee injury and will allow him to hopefully get back to 100 percent” for both United and the U.S. national team, which will begin 2022 World Cup qualifying late this year or early next year.
United officials and Arriola’s agent, Chris Megaloudis, said they did not want to comment.
The ACL injury figured to sideline Arriola for the entire campaign. However, MLS’s desire to resume the regular season in home markets late this summer and play deeper into the fall than originally planned leaves some hope for him returning this year.
Arriola, 25, and Peruvian midfielder Edison Flores are United’s designated players, a classification for an MLS team’s top wage earners. Arriola made about $700,000 last season. The MLS Players’ Association typically posts salaries in the spring and fall. Amid the pandemic, however, this year’s data has been delayed.
Since joining United in the summer of 2017 from Mexican club Tijuana, Arriola has posted 14 goals and 12 assists in 68 regular season appearances. A natural attacker, he has also filled various roles in midfield and defense.
Arriola has made 33 appearances and scored five goals for the national team.
United (1-2-2 in regular season) finished last in Group C at the MLS is Back Tournament in greater Orlando. The team is scheduled to resume workouts Monday in Washington. MLS has yet to announce plans for the remainder of the year.
