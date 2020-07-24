Major League Baseball teams and players have taken a more proactive anti-racism stance in the wake of the deaths of Taylor, George Floyd and others. Players have the option of wearing patches on their jerseys that read either “Black Lives Matter” or “United for Change,” and MLB has changed its uniform rules to allow players to write messages on their spikes.

During Thursday night’s season opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, players from both teams took a knee during a pregame ceremony in which they held a black cloth as part of a leaguewide players initiative to hold a “moment of unity” before each Opening Day game.

Players from the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants did the same in their game later Thursday night.

Before June’s MLB draft, Commissioner Rob Manfred specifically mentioned Taylor in an anti-racism statement.

“For many reasons these are unprecedented times in our country and also painful times. We share in the sadness and outrage that has resulted from the national tragedies that include the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others,” Manfred said. “Tonight I join our 30 club baseball operations officials as they recognize, on behalf of our entire industry that systemic racism and inequality are devastating problems. That we can each do more to help. That baseball can do more as an institution. That black lives matter and that we are united for change. This moment is a call to action to acknowledge the ills that exist, to show solidarity with the black community in its efforts to end racism and injustice. We want to utilize the platform afforded by our game to be not only allies but active participants in social change.”

