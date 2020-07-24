“The Kraken is a name born of the fans. It was suggested and championed by the fans,” Tod Leiweke, the team’s CEO, said in a statement. “We embarked on one of the most thorough naming processes in sports to make sure we got it right, to find the name that rings true. We wanted the name to connect to the powerful pull of nature here in the Pacific Northwest and resonate with the fervor for hockey in our city and region. And I promise we are going to deliver the most compelling, entertaining and unifying game experience for every fan who enters Climate Pledge Arena.”

Seattle was awarded an NHL franchise in December 2018, a long wait for fans there to learn the identity of their new squad. It also gave team officials time to sift through over 1,200 suggestions, they said Thursday.

“We became better listeners,” Leiweke said of that process. “A great name not only speaks of who you are but also speaks to what you’re not. We were adamant to choose a name born of the fans.”

Not everyone was on board, though, to judge from a Seattle Times report in January that described the Kraken possibility as “polarizing.”

“While appealing to a certain segment of fans, especially online, others have ridiculed it and claimed it has nothing to do with Seattle or the Northwest,” the newspaper wrote then, suggesting that in a nod to the name’s popularity, it might be given to the franchise’s American Hockey League affiliate in Palm Springs, Calif.

Yet the name “kept coming up over and over again,” a Kraken marketing executive told ESPN, after unidentified enthusiasts ensured that the name made a strong early impression.

“The first time in our office, there’s only 10 of us in our office, and we put up our NHL Seattle sign on the front door. And the very next morning there was a Post-it on the door that said, ‘Release the Kraken,’” the marketing executive, Heidi Dettmer, said to the Associated Press. “So it’s definitely something that we’ve heard almost as a rallying cry.”

The Kraken said on a team website that its name won out after “215,000 fan votes, 50+ fan forums & speaking engagements and over 12 months of social media listening.”

The name also had something of an inside connection, given that one of the team’s co-owners is producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who included a kraken in his hit “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie series.

The more iconic Hollywood connection to a kraken comes from 2010′s “Clash of the Titans,” a remake of a 1981 film that also featured the monster. The 2010 version launched something of an early meme with Liam Neeson’s delivery of the line, “Release the kraken!”

Whereas Neeson and other “Clash of the Titans” actors were playing characters from Greek mythology, the kraken derives from Norse mythology. A huge creature with tentacles, it is thought to be based on rare sightings of giant squids.

In any event, NHL fans can expect to expect to hear “Release the kraken” and see the film clip endlessly at Kraken games once the team begins play in the 2021-22 season. Seattle now has the league’s 32nd team, following the 2016 addition of the Vegas Golden Knights, who were the first NHL expansion squad since the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild both arrived in 2000.

The Kraken can only wish to have the same initial success as the Golden Knights, who made it all the way to the 2018 Stanley Cup finals in their first season (some Washington Post readers may recall who won the Cup that year). Seattle will be selecting players next year from other NHL teams, except for Vegas, under the same rules that the Knights had for their expansion draft in 2017.