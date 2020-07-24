“I competed and played again,” he told reporters Sunday. “It’s been a while. It was nice to get my feet wet and compete and play again. Tough, tough conditions to start out my first week back. But it was good to get the feel and the flow of competing again.”
Even when healthy, Woods rarely has played the tournament that immediately precedes a major over his career, doing so only 12 times (though all 12 of those tournaments preceded the PGA Championship). But with a career’s worth of injuries in his past and his 44-year-old body less able to recover quickly, the sight of Woods playing consecutive weeks on tour has become increasingly rare: Last season, the year of his Masters victory, he played two straight events only once, and that was early in the year.
Woods has won next week’s WGC tournament a record eight times, but never in the short time it has been played at TPC Southwind. All eight came when the event was played at Firestone in Ohio.
This year’s PGA Championship begins Aug. 6 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Woods has won the tournament four times, though not since 2007.
