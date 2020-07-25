Samsonov, 22, did not skate with the team for the duration of training camp, which started on July 13. He arrived in Washington in early July and has been seen interacting with teammates off the ice. The young netminder had a standout rookie year as backup, going 16-6-2 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.55 goals against average.
The Capitals will still have goaltender Braden Holtby at their disposal for the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. Holtby was expected to be between the pipes for the duration of the postseason. However, with Samsonov out, the team only has two other goaltenders: Pheonix Copley and Vitek Vanecek.
The Capitals had to submit their final travel roster to the NHL on Friday night, with a maximum of 31 players allowed to travel.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
