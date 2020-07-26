The Capitals will bring 10 defensemen to Toronto: John Carlson, Michal Kempny, Brenden Dillon, Dmitry Orlov, Jonas Siegenthaler, Nick Jensen, Radko Gudas, Martin Fehervary, Tyler Lewington and Alex Alexeyev. Barring any injuries or coronavirus-related setbacks, the team is expected to roll with the Carlson and Kempny on the top pairing, Dillon and Orlov on the second and Siegenthaler and Jensen on the third. Gudas is expected to be the first defenseman off the bench to fill in any holes.

However, despite being led by a Norris Trophy finalist in Carlson, the Capitals’ blue line was inconsistent for weeks before the season was paused because of the novel coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

The ups and downs were most noticeable with the top pairing of Carlson and Kempny. After the acquisition of Dillon from San Jose in February to help the ailing blue line, Kempny moved from the top pair to the third pair with Gudas, limiting Kempny’s ice time and forcing him to adjust the way he plays.

Kempny, who underwent surgery in April 2019 for a torn left hamstring, was never 100 percent recovered from his surgery during the season, which hindered his play. Only now, a year and almost four months later, Kempny is fully recovered and feeling “fresh.” A healthy Kempny would not only benefit his partner in Carlson, but also help to not disrupt the other two pairings, which are still fairly new.

Dillon, who played in only 10 games for the Capitals before the season was paused, and Orlov, who is playing on his off side in this pairing, have never started a game together. They were set to start their first game together on March 11, when the Capitals were supposed to play the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena. However, as it will be etched into the history books, that game was never played because of the coronavirus shutdown.

The Dillon and Orlov pairing was experimented with in multiple games before the pause, and Coach Todd Reirden has reiterated on many occasions that he believes Orlov will fare well playing on his off side (right). Orlov played on his right growing up in Russia — where lefty defensemen actually play more on their right — and Orlov believes he has the capability of doing so in the postseason.

“I think Dmitry’s a guy that has that ability, does end up there in the game at times. I think the ice opens up for him on the right side in terms of his ability to transition the puck,” Reirden said.

Additionally, Dillon, who typically looks for his partner first, will likely be able to load up Orlov for more offensive chances in the O-zone. The pair is also a likely shutdown pair, with similarities to the role Matt Niskanen and Orlov played during the 2018 Stanley Cup run.

The team’s third D-pair in Siegenthaler and Jensen could be a critical bend-but-not-break pairing. Both made their NHL playoff debuts in the 2018-19 season, as the Capitals fell in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. Siegenthaler, 23, played in four of the seven games during that series, while Jensen played in all seven games. Jensen averaged 18:43 minutes of ice time in that series, while Siegenthaler averaged 16 minutes.

This season, Siegenthaler played in 64 games for the Capitals, averaging 15:44 minutes of ice time and recording nine points (two goals, seven assists). Jensen, who saw encouraging growth in his game right before the pause, played in 68 games and averaged 17:49 minutes of ice time.

Over the four weeks before the pause, Jensen was quickly becoming one of the team’s steadiest blue-liners. With his consistency and confidence increasing, Jensen felt like he was finally hitting his stride and playing some of his “best hockey on this team.” This season included some rough patches for Jensen, whom Reirden repeatedly called “a work in progress."

“To kind of be at that peak and kind of have to take this whole break it kind of sucks. … I don’t really know what it’s going to be like coming back because I’ve never gone through something like this before,” Jensen said. “But it’s something I’m going to have to get in the game and kind of roll with the punches and try to get that kind of confidence back, get back to that level of play as soon as I can.”

Extras for the Capitals postseason run will be Gudas, Fehervary, Lewington and Alexeyev, the latter of whom is not expected to hit the ice during the playoffs, barring unforeseen circumstances. Gudas, who played in 63 games for the Capitals this season, is a pending free agent and was a healthy scratch in four of the team’s last five games before the shutdown. He was typically on the third line and would most likely be the first defenseman off the bench. Fehervary, who made his NHL debut this year with the Capitals, played in six games and provides young but lauded depth.

Notes: The Capitals traveled to Toronto on Sunday via a charter plane, bringing 31 players with them into the NHL’s designated “bubble.” All expected regulars traveled for the team, except for Samsonov. The black aces for the team’s postseason run are: Fehervary, Lewington, Alexeyev, Connor McMichael, Philippe Maillet, Brian Pinho, Beck Malenstyn, Daniel Sprong, Pheonix Copley and Vitek Vanecek.