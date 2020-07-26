By way of explanation, Williams tweeted that Magic City is his “favorite restaurant” and retweeted Shannon Sharpe’s explanation: “Lou Williams left the bubble for a “family emergency,” made a quick stop at Magic City before hoping to return to the bubble. Y’all thought Lou went for the adult entertainment, but it’s the food, especially chicken wings, strips and catfish nuggets that’s a must.”

ESPN reported that Williams told NBA security that no entertainers were present during his visit to the club. He had been in Atlanta to attend a viewing for the father of a close friend, ESPN reported. “Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is,” Lou Williams tweeted Friday. “Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol. #Maskon #inandout.”

If players have daily negative tests while away from the NBA campus for approved absences, they can face as few as four additional days in quarantine. They may be quarantined 10 days if they leave the campus and do not meet all of the stated criteria or if they do not receive prior approval.

Williams, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, is averaging 18.7 points (hitting 48 percent of his shots from the field), 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He’ll miss at least two seeding games, including the July 30 game against the Lakers and one against the New Orleans Pelicans, and must test negative twice to be allowed to return.

Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell of the Clippers also left Walt Disney World Resort to attend to personal matters, something that goes barely noticed when there isn’t a pandemic raging.

“I think we all knew that we could start the league. The key is, can we finish it?” Coach Doc Rivers said (via ESPN) of the NBA’s restart. “I think that will be the big thing. I think what the league has learned, that teams have already known, that it is more than basketball that comes up. Guys have life going on. You know, whether it be a family problem, a kid problem, a wife problem or anything, there’s issues that come in these guys’ life. We give guys days off all the time because of it, but no one really notices it.