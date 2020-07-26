Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt converted a fifth-minute penalty kick and American forward Shea Groom scored on a breakaway in the waning moments for the Dash, which, since joining the league in 2014, has never made the playoffs during any full season.

The final culminated a successful tournament for the NWSL, which, because of the coronavirus crisis, was not able to start the regular season as planned in April.

The league did lose a team to an virus outbreak before the tournament started: Several Orlando Pride players tested positive before departing Florida, forcing it to withdraw. Once everyone settled into the Salt Lake City suburbs, though, there were no confirmed cases.

The league used a small, artificial-turf stadium in Herriman for the group stage and quarterfinals, then moved to the large, grass-covered venue in Sandy for the semifinals and final.

First to return and featured on major over-the-air TV, the NWSL stepped into a brighter spotlight after years of inconsistent availability.

The June 27 opener between the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns drew 527,000 viewers on CBS, more than three times the ESPN audience for the playoff final last fall. The league and network were hoping for a similar number Sunday.

All other matches appeared on CBS All Access, a pay streaming service. Per policy, a CBS spokeswoman said the network would not disclose subscription and viewer data for the tournament.

Teams did not provide much scoring: 12 goals in the first three matches, then 15 in the last 13 group games. Three of the four quarterfinals went to a penalty-kick tiebreaker after a 0-0 draw. Six of 23 matches were scoreless and the overall scoring average was 1.6 per game.

After the first three matches of the tournament, only Houston’s 3-2 semifinal victory over Sky Blue FC featured three or more goals.

The league, though, was operating without several stars: Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press opted out of the tournament; Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh were injured; Brazilian superstar Marta was part of the exiled Orlando squad; and Alex Morgan had just given birth.

Where the NWSL goes from here remains undecided. Team owners will not conduct a standard regular season, but they have discussed four-team tournaments, home-and-home clashes that do not require substantial travel and friendlies that facilitate player development.

The Washington Spirit, for instance, has spoken to New-Jersey based Sky Blue and the North Carolina Courage about sets of matches. All teams are scheduled to resume workouts Aug. 17.

The owners seem well-aware that going dark until the 2021 season commences in the spring would stunt the NWSL’s progress and perhaps increase player interest in moving overseas.

With some big men’s clubs in Europe investing in their women’s programs, salaries are growing. The Athletic reported U.S. national team midfielder Sam Mewis is planning to leave North Carolina for Manchester City, while multiple sources told The Post that Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle is weighing an offer from that English club.

Resuming NWSL competition this year, of course, would rekindle health and safety issues. In a closed environment in greater Salt Lake City — players were tested regularly and did not interact with the public — the NWSL reduced the risk of contracting the virus. In home markets, however, players will return to semiregular routines.