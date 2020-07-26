The Miami Marlins on Sunday delayed their departure from Philadelphia by a day and now will fly home to Miami only hours before their home opener Monday amid concerns over a novel coronavirus outbreak among several members of their team.

The Marlins reportedly had three players receive word of positive tests Sunday morning, including pitcher Jose Urena, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday and placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons. Per Major League Baseball guidelines, the Marlins have not revealed the names of players who have tested positive. According to reports, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez were the others; catcher Jorge Alfaro previously had tested positive and was placed on the injured list Friday.

Rather than fly home Sunday following their win over the Phillies, the Marlins planned to stay overnight in Philadelphia and fly home Monday morning — although the players who tested positive would remain under quarantine in Philadelphia, according to Manager Don Mattingly. The Marlins host the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Marlins Park.

“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”

Only a few days into baseball’s regular season, several teams have been hit with small outbreaks of positive tests or suspected cases, including the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves — each one a reminder of the hazards of attempting to pull off a 60-game season, with teams traveling between cities, in the midst of a pandemic.

The Marlins, in fact, played exhibition games against the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday, and within days the Braves saw both of their catchers, Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, test positive for the virus, necessitating trips to the injured list.

“It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things,” Mattingly told reporters.

Florida has seen the second-highest total of coronavirus cases — over 400,000 through Sunday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, trailing only California.