Rather than fly home Sunday following their win over the Phillies, the Marlins planned to stay overnight in Philadelphia and fly home Monday morning — although the players who tested positive would remain under quarantine in Philadelphia, according to Manager Don Mattingly. The Marlins host the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Marlins Park.
“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”
Only a few days into baseball’s regular season, several teams have been hit with small outbreaks of positive tests or suspected cases, including the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves — each one a reminder of the hazards of attempting to pull off a 60-game season, with teams traveling between cities, in the midst of a pandemic.
The Marlins, in fact, played exhibition games against the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday, and within days the Braves saw both of their catchers, Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, test positive for the virus, necessitating trips to the injured list.
“It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things,” Mattingly told reporters.
Florida has seen the second-highest total of coronavirus cases — over 400,000 through Sunday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, trailing only California.