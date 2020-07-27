The move would essentially buy time and roster flexibility while the coaching staff and team doctors gain a closer look at Smith’s ability to move around the field after his length recovery. The team has the option to activate him at any point during training camp, or to leave him on the list for at least the first six weeks of the regular season without losing one of its 53 roster spots. The team cannot, however, add him to the PUP list once camp begins.

Monday’s development is another key step in Smith’s remarkable recovery from the devastating leg injury he suffered in Nov. 2018, which became infected and put his leg and life at risk. But it’s still no guarantee he will return to practice, let alone games. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed ESPN’s Friday report that Smith had been cleared to resume football activities by the doctors who had overseen his recovery, but it will be up to the team’s doctors to determine when Smith can return in a full-time capacity.

While on the PUP list, Smith can still participate in team meetings, use the team’s facilities and even work out on the side of practices. He will also still be paid the $16 million he is due in salary, while carrying a $32.2 million salary cap charge.

Smith reported to the team’s facility July 23 to begin the league’s mandated five-day testing protocol for the novel coronavirus. Camp is set to begin Tuesday, but it will look wholly unlike camp of years past because of pandemic-related protocols and a weeks-long ramp-up period. Washington can hold its first padded practice as early as Aug. 17.

Smith, 36, arrived in Washington via trade in 2018 and signed a four-year contract extension to be the team’s starter for the foreseeable future. But 10 games into his tenure, he suffered the gruesome injury in a loss to the Texans. Smith needed 17 surgeries to repair the fracture and to clear out a bacterial infection that nearly took his life.

After extensive rehab, Smith said last December that his goal was to return to football in 2020.

“This has been obviously a crazy ride with a lot of unforeseen turns, but without a doubt that’s still my goal,” he told reporters.