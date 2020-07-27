There was still apparently baseball to be played, but as some logged onto their customary pregame Zoom calls with reporters, they expressed fear and uncertainty about continuing their season in the middle of the pandemic.

“My level of concern went from about an eight to a 12. I mean this thing really hits home now. You see half a team get infected and go from one city to another,” said Washington Nationals Manager Davey Martinez, whose team will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. “I got friends on that Miami team, and it really stinks.”

There was no indication that MLB was considering a cancellation of the season after the outbreak struck the Marlins, whose home opener on Monday night against the Orioles was postponed. Miami was still in Philadelphia as of Monday afternoon after completing a series against the Phillies on Sunday. Monday’s game between the Phillies and Yankees was also postponed; the Yankees would have occupied the same visitors’ clubhouse that Miami had used over the weekend. The Orioles reportedly planned to travel home from Miami on Monday night, meaning that Tuesday’s game against the Marlins would also be postponed.

“When something like that happens it makes everyone a tick more nervous than they already are,” Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway told the Los Angeles Times before Monday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, who announced in early July that he would be among more than a dozen players to sit out the season due to health concerns, wondered in a tweet if MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would consider shutting down the league after the outbreak.

“Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first,” Price wrote. “Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed.”

Other teams have dealt with positive cases less than a week into the season, including in Cincinnati, where Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for the virus on Friday. His teammate, Mike Moustakas, was scratched from the lineup and placed on the injured list on Sunday after falling sick, although the team has not confirmed that Moustakas has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Baseball aside wanting the season to continue, but you got to put that on the back burner right now and say, all right, how do we keep everybody safe? And we know somebody might have to make a hard decision,” Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Lindblom told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Monday .

At least one player — Rockies pitcher Tim Collins — reportedly opted out of playing following the Marlins’ outbreak, although it was not immediately clear if the reason was related to the coronavirus.

Martinez said that no other Washington players would opt out after Monday’s news; Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross announced before the season that they would sit out due to health concerns. Nationals star Juan Soto remains quarantined from the team after testing positive for the virus last week, although he has since passed a negative test administered by the league and needs to pass one more to reach the league’s mandate and return to the club.

Washington is planning to make its first road trip of the season to Miami for a three-game series next weekend, and as much as Martinez tried to focus on the Blue Jays before Monday night’s game, he was peppered with more questions regarding the Marlins. Among those was his reaction to reports that Miami coaches and players had made a decision to play Sunday’s game against the Phillies despite learning of multiple players testing positive earlier in the day.