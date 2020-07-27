Latimer’s leave-with-play will likely last until the league comes to a disciplinary decision, and any regular season or postseason games he misses will be credited against any suspension later imposed on him.
Latimer, 27, was arrested May 16 at an apartment complex in Englewood, Colo., where deputies were called to a report of gunshots. Three individuals were detained and one had minor injuries not related to a gunshot. Latimer was the only one taken into custody, and he was released after posting $25,000 bond.
He was initially booked on five charges, but court records show he now has eight counts against him: second-degree assault, two counts of menacing, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Latimer appeared in Douglas County court remotely July 24 and received a mandatory protection order. He is scheduled for another virtual hearing Aug. 20.
Latimer, a former second-round pick by the Denver Broncos, played the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He signed with Washington in March to add depth and a veteran presence to the team’s young receiving corps, but his indefinite absence now leaves the group thin.
Kelvin Harmon was earlier lost to an ACL injury, and Emanuel Hall was waived with an injury designation (Achilles). That leaves Washington with 10 receivers on its camp roster, and only three of them have caught more than 10 passes in a season.
Mark Maske contributed reporting.
