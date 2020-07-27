A key aspect of the health and safety protocol, of interest to players and fans alike, is what happens if a player tests positive for the coronavirus. Peter King has the details in his Monday column:

If a player tests positive and is showing symptoms, at least 10 days must pass since the symptoms first occurred and at least 72 hours must have passed since symptoms last occurred. This likely means that such a player will miss at least two games.

If a player tests positive but is not showing symptoms, he can return either 10 days after the positive test or in just five days, if the player tests negative twice.

King adds that there will be a separate protocol for players who are found to have been in close contact with a player, coach or staffer who has tested positive. Such players, identified by proximity trackers worn at all times, will be tested immediately.

This season, there will be a separate reserve list for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or because they have been in close quarantined contact with someone who tested positive, and six players already have been placed on it: Browns running back-return specialist Dontrell Hilliard and defensive back Jovante Moffatt; Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior; Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell; Chiefs wide receiver Aleva Hifo; and Cowboys wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson. The reserve list is unlimited in size, and players who test positive will be replaced by members of each team’s expanded, 16-member practice squad until the player is medically cleared to return. Once that happens, the substitute player may be sent back to the practice squad without first clearing waivers, as is the case in normal seasons.

Last week, the NFLPA announced that 59 players had tested positive for the coronavirus at some point during the pandemic, and league and team officials reportedly are expecting many more positive tests as players arrive for training camp. Players must have two negative tests over a 72-hour time frame to be allowed into team facilities, after which they will be tested daily for at least two weeks.