“I’m super excited to get to America and join Maryland as I start a new chapter of my life,” Revaz said in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for me to play basketball and get my education at a great university. I have a similar story to Alex Len in that we both started playing basketball late and I’m aware of the success he had at Maryland. After four years with JL Bourg, a wonderful club to whom I owe a lot, I feel ready to take on new challenges with my teammates at Maryland.”

Revaz began playing basketball when he was 15 years old. He had previously competed in the heptathlon. Revaz is fluent in French, German and English.

“We are really excited to welcome Arnaud to our program,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “He will bring a great skillset and versatility to our team, having the ability to shoot 3′s, dribble, pass and score with both hands around the basket. His natural ability and feel for the game are impressive qualities for somebody who picked up the game at such a late age. He has improved immensely over the last few years and will be a great fit in our system as he joins our program in College Park.”

The Terrapins have only four other frontcourt players on their roster for 2020-21. Sophomore Chol Marial and Alabama transfer Galin Smith will play at the center position. Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 freshman starter last season, and Jairus Hamilton, a transfer from Boston College still awaiting his waiver for immediate eligibility, will play at the power forward position.

This offseason, Maryland lost Jalen Smith, a standout sophomore forward, to the NBA draft. Reserve scholarship forwards Ricky Lindo Jr. and Joshua Tomaic both opted to transfer from the program.

Turgeon has added eight players to his team this offseason. Smith and Hamilton join the program as transfers. Revaz, along with guards Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart, are the team’s incoming freshmen on scholarship.

The school also recently announced the addition of three walk-ons: junior guard Jade Brahmbhatt, a transfer from Pacific University, as well as a pair of freshman guards, Aidan McCool and Connor Odom. Odom is the son of Maryland Baltimore County basketball coach Ryan Odom, who led the Retrievers to an NCAA tournament win over No. 1 seed Virginia.