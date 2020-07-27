“He just forgot to get tested,” Coach Rick Carlisle said (via the Dallas Morning News). “When that happens, for safety reasons, he’s unable to join the team the following day. He’s getting retested [Sunday] and I believe that he’ll able to rejoin us [Monday].”
Carlisle said the mistake was a simple slip-up and Porzingis isn’t the only player who has had a lapse. Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets missed his daily test Friday and was not allowed to participate in the next day’s scrimmage against New Orleans. The Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams began a 10-day quarantine in his hotel room Saturday after making what he said was a food stop at a strip club during a team-excused trip to attend a funeral in Atlanta late last week.
“[Porzingis] was very contrite and really felt bad about letting the team down,” Carlisle said. “Something like this is something that I think all of us can take as a cautionary tale. We’ve just got to remember that the details of the situation that we’re involved in are very, very important.”
Rules call for daily coronavirus tests, temperature checks and extensive monitoring, with players housed in luxury hotels isolated from the outside community. They must sit out games if they leave the campus without permission and are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distance when they are not competing.