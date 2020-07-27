The two players have pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged armed robbery in Miramar, Fla., at a gathering at a home there in May. Authorities reportedly are deciding whether to prosecute the case.
Baker reportedly was told by the Giants to stay away from virtual meetings during the offseason. The players can appeal their placement on the exempt list. Dunbar was traded from Washington’s NFL team to the Seahawks this offseason.
Any suspension imposed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy would be without pay. A ruling on a potential suspension generally is made after the legal process plays out.