The NFL placed cornerbacks DeAndre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks on paid administrative leave Monday by putting them on the commissioner’s exempt list, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Baker and Dunbar cannot practice with their teams or play in any games while on the list. They are permitted, under league rules, to attend meetings, participate in workouts and undergo medical treatment at the team facility. They are paid their salaries. The league’s placement of a player on the list is designed to last until there is a ruling about potential discipline under the personal conduct policy.

The two players have pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged armed robbery in Miramar, Fla., at a gathering at a home there in May. Authorities reportedly are deciding whether to prosecute the case.

Baker reportedly was told by the Giants to stay away from virtual meetings during the offseason. The players can appeal their placement on the exempt list. Dunbar was traded from Washington’s NFL team to the Seahawks this offseason.

Any suspension imposed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy would be without pay. A ruling on a potential suspension generally is made after the legal process plays out.