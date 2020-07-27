Sugarman, who is entering his 15th season as the Vikings’ trainer, said he and his family members “are all doing fine and experiencing only mild symptoms.”
The NFL is requiring each team to appoint an infection control officer who will coordinate each team’s efforts to keep the pandemic at bay.
Last week, Sugarman gave NBC’s Peter King a tour of the Vikings’ team headquarters after it was transformed to help deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“As I sit here in quarantine, it is clear this virus does not discriminate,” Sugarman said in the team statement. “It should continue to be taken seriously. I encourage people to take the necessary precautions and follow guidelines that have been established nationally and locally. At this time I am taking care of myself and my family and am focused on their health and recovery. I will return to the Vikings and my role after following the proper protocols.”
The Vikings reported to Minnesota last week but no players will be allowed into the team’s facility until they have two negative coronavirus tests. After that, all players will be tested daily for at least two weeks.
Should a player test positive during the regular season, they could miss at least two games, depending on whether they are showing symptoms of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.