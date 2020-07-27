“We want to leave as many doors open as we can,” Colantuoni said, adding that the league expects to make an official announcement Tuesday.
In all likelihood, Colantuoni said, there will be no WCAC sports until the winter. But school officials wanted to leave open the possibility that they could schedule a shortened season late this fall in case coronavirus cases fade.
Composed of only private schools, the WCAC is not obliged to follow the lead of any state jurisdiction. While it must adhere to local regulations for outdoor gatherings, it can otherwise operate independently.
The league also has enough schools, 13, to play a full season within itself, even if nobody else in the area is playing.
The WCAC, a league perennially deep in Division I prospects across many sports, may also be the league most affected by a spring football season. Many college prospects could enroll early, leaving high school before their senior seasons begin. The rest of the college signees would be due on campus early in the summer for workouts, just a few weeks after the spring high school season is scheduled to end.
If the WCAC cannot play football until the spring, Colantuoni didn’t rule out the possibility of a 7-on-7 tournament held locally in the fall.