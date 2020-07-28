In a portion of a Ringer podcast that was released Tuesday, Rodgers said he was following the draft and “perked up” when he saw that Green Bay made a move from the 30th spot to the 26th. Because of delays in the telecast, which was held remotely amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Rodgers said the first news about the Packers’ pick came from his agent, who sent him a text with a simple but potentially ominous message: “Quarterback.”

“I was like: ‘Oh, wow. Okay,’ ” Rodgers said. “I love Scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila lately as well.

“And once I got that text, I went to the pantry and poured myself about four fingers. I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people were going to start calling.”

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said at the time that he did not call Rodgers to give his team’s biggest star a heads-up about the pick but asserted that the 15-year veteran has “been through this and he’s a pro.” Gutekunst also described the drafting of Love as a “long-term decision” and said (via ESPN), “The way the board fell, this was the best decision for the Packers.”

On the podcast, though, Rodgers noted that one of the differences between this year and 2005 — when he was drafted 24th by Green Bay even though the team already had Brett Favre — was that he fell to the Packers’ spot that year, whereas the team proactively made a trade to put itself in position to grab Love.

Rodgers also pointed out that those Packers were not only coming off a less impressive season than his 2019 squad, which went 13-3 and fell one game short of a Super Bowl appearance, but Favre at that time had been openly mulling retirement for a couple of years.

By contrast, the 36-year-old Rodgers has talked of playing into his 40s, but he acknowledged that it may have to happen with another team.

“That’s probably what happens, based on the circumstances around everything,” Rodgers said. “Just look at the facts: They traded up. They drafted [Love]. I would say they like him. They want to play him.”

Rodgers, who spent three years as Favre’s understudy before getting the starting job, added that he doesn’t anticipate Love serving as long of an apprenticeship, but he doesn’t “harbor any ill will about it.”

“Was I bummed out? Of course. Who wouldn’t be?” Rodgers said. “I want to play my entire career in Green Bay. I love the city. I grew up there. Really, I got there when I was 21, and I’m 36 now. A lot changes during that time.

“But I get it. I see it completely clearly, and I’m not bitter about it. It kind of is what it is.”

Favre did not go out of his way to be helpful to Rodgers when they were teammates, although they have come to have a warm relationship. Rodgers has claimed he enjoys tutoring his backups and said he called Love on draft night to offer congratulations and let the rookie know Rodgers was “excited to work with” him.

“The last thing you want is to deal with any negativity around something that’s like realizing a childhood dream,” Rodgers said of Love’s experience on draft night, noting that he went through something very similar all those years ago.

Part of the reason the two-time NFL MVP “wasn’t elated by the pick,” as he said on the podcast, was that he was hoping the Packers would add to his weaponry by drafting a wide receiver. Instead, the team did not take one in any round, despite widespread consensus that this year’s draft was the deepest at the position in recent memory.

Green Bay did not do much in free agency, either, only adding former Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess to compete for work behind the team’s top pass-catcher, Davante Adams. On Tuesday, after Rodgers’s comments began making waves in football circles, Funchess announced he was opting out of this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Packers may dip back into what’s left of the free agent pool to replace Funchess, but until then their non-Adams options include Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Jake Kumerow and Reggie Begelton.

In other words, Rodgers might be pouring himself a few more fingers right about now.