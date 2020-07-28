“We weren’t matching their intensity, it was kind of lax, and that made me mad,” Powers said. “Let’s just match their intensity. We don’t let anybody outwork us. So that was my thing. That’s probably why I came out with a little grin on my face.”

The Mystics (2-0) played with a level of desperation in the third quarter that was absent in the first half. A pair of midrange jumpers, a three-pointer and a kick-out for a Hines-Allen three-pointer powered a 17-4 run that gave Washington a nine-point lead.

The margin grew to double figures before the Sun (0-2) rallied late. Powers and Hines-Allen spearheaded a 12-2 run to open the fourth and Washington took a 15-point lead, but the Sun stormed back with a 16-3 stretch of its own to cut the lead to 91-89.

Powers’s defense then sealed the win when she got a piece of DeWanna Bonner’s layup with under 30 seconds to play and secured the rebound.

Ariel Atkins and Hines-Allen each finished with 16 for the Mystics, and 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meeseeman added 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

“We already know that she can take it to the next level,” Hines-Allen said of Powers “We’re just going to need her to keep doing that, and we’re going to be successful. That’s nothing out of the ordinary to see her take over the game and seal the win for us.”

Bonner led the Sun with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Teammate Alyssa Thomas was also a handful with 28 points and 11 rebounds. No other Connecticut player scored more than eight points.

The Sun took a 52-48 halftime lead after outscoring the Mystics 32-22 in the second quarter. The Mystics started 1 for 8 from behind the three-point arc and finished the first half shooting 27.3 percent from long range. The Mystics shot 41.2 percent from deep in the season-opening 101-76 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

“I’m glad this game is over,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “That’s some ugly basketball for a while. Had some really good basketball the first and third quarter. The foul trouble really hurt us. More turnovers than we’re normally used to. Just a sloppy game by both teams in a lot of ways, but we hung in.”

Mystics notes: Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (lumbar sprain) did not play and Thibault doesn’t expect her to play the rest of the week. Hawkins tweaked her back before the season opener. “Just a freak thing,” Thibault said. “It seized up on her. Just try to figure it out as we go.” … The Mystics left the floor before the playing of the national anthem as part of a continuing effort by the league and its players to to highlight social justice issues during the season. “It’s obvious with everything going on in the world,” Powers said. “There’s still social injustice going on. Breonna Taylor’s killers have not been arrested. … We’re going to stand up for what’s right. … That’s why we walked out and we’ll continue to do that until things are changed.” … The Mystics try to run their season-opening winning streak to three against Seattle on Thursday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.