Smith was cleared by his surgical team after a lengthy recovery from a compound fracture in his right leg that he suffered in November 2018. But the team has yet to fully clear him for practice because of the uncertainty about his football conditioning.

Smith, as well as linebacker Reuben Foster, were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list for the start of training camp, allowing them to do nearly everything an active player could at this point in the season, except participate in practice. The team can activate them at any point, or opt to keep them in reserve for the regular season.

“We feel pretty confident in what they’ve done,” Rivera said. “We thought they both had very good offseasons in terms of their rehab programs. They both look extremely good right now, but again, you really don’t know until you get them on the field pounding and doing football-specific drills. And then we have to see how their injuries react. … You can go out and work out and do all you want going straight ahead and sideways, but we got to see the actual football movement before we’ll clear them. Again, they just haven’t passed the football portions of their physicals for us.”

Rivera has stressed the need for competition at nearly every position, but especially quarterback. After Smith suffered his leg injury, Washington selected Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Haskins started seven games as a rookie, came on in relief in two others, and showed marked improvement as the season progressed. But Rivera declined to name him the starter for 2020 and reinforced his belief in competition by trading for Kyle Allen, a third-year quarterback who played for Rivera in Carolina.

Smith’s continued recovery could force a shake-up in the quarterbacks room, but for now, Rivera says he is focused on the evaluation and development of his players in the days ahead.

“I still think it’s a competition because we’ll have a longer period of time than I anticipated to get ready to roll. It’s going to be pure competition,” he said. “I like the fact that we have a good group of guys that will push one another. I think the big thing more so than anything else is going to be about how each guy develops over a period of time. We’ve got a little more time. The one downfall is we don’t have any preseason games. So we’re going to have to try to create as many gamelike situations in our practices as possible so we can get a good evaluation of our quarterbacks.”