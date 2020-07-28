Nurmagomedov (28-0) has not fought since a submission win over Dustin Poirer at UFC 242 in September. On July 3, his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died after contracting the coronavirus.
“It’s been very rough on him,” White said. “His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him.”
Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson on April 18 at UFC 249, but the bout was scrapped because the champion could not leave his native Russia due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Gaethje (22-2) stepped in and defeated Ferguson via fifth-round TKO on May 9, winning the UFC interim lightweight title. Days later, Gaethje shrugged off boasts of superiority from former lightweight champion Conor McGregor to say he wanted a shot at Nurmagomedov.
“I have nothing to say to [McGregor]," Gaethje said. “You don’t get to fight me next unless there are crazy circumstances where Khabib cannot fight. Then we’ll fight. That’s the only way. Other than that, you don’t get a say. Dana White laughed whenever they told him Conor said he was fighting me. He said, ‘No, Gaethje is fighting Khabib.’ You’re still worth all the money in the game, that’s true. But you’re losing clout when it comes to inside the game.”
McGregor has since announced his retirement from the octagon for the third time in his career.
