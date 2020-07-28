“Not only do we have to compete on the field, but it’s almost like we’ve got to compete off the field, too,” Martinez said Tuesday afternoon, a few hours before his club faced the Blue Jays at Nationals Park. “We have to follow all the protocols. I’m constantly on the players to wear masks, washing hands. We’re doing all these things to try to stay safe.

“But it's tough. We're in tough times. We're trying to play through a pandemic.”

That reality continues to crash through the league. The Marlins were temporarily shut down because up to 15 players and two coaches have tested positive for the virus. The Nationals were scheduled to play in Miami this weekend, took a stand and never had to go any further. In one news release Tuesday, MLB shelved the Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, and set up a matchup between the New York Yankees and Orioles in Baltimore.

The Nationals keep finding themselves at the center of this risky restart. Ryan Zimmerman, Joe Ross and Welington Castillo opted out before summer training began. They had to cancel an early workout after a lag in test results from the MLB-contracted lab in Salt Lake City. They actively considered alternate sites before D.C. tweaked local quarantine regulations for their players, coaches and staff. They had their first trip changed when the Canadian government told the Blue Jays they couldn’t play in Toronto. And on Opening Day, star left fielder Juan Soto was placed on the Covid-19 Related Injured List after testing positive.

Soto received his second lab-confirmed negative result Tuesday and is now waiting for both MLB and the city to clear him. But as it goes in 2020, one obstacle replaced another. A fraught trip to Miami, a still-raging coronavirus hot spot, was next on Washington’s to-do list.

Martinez heard rumblings that his players were uneasy. That’s why he called a team meeting Monday, asking those uncomfortable to raise their hands. All but one did, setting Martinez and Rizzo into motion. Martinez doesn’t know if this action pushed the league to reconsider. He does, however, believe it was important for the players to speak up.

“It had nothing to do with the Miami Marlins. It was all about Miami and the state of Florida, this pandemic,” Martinez said, adding that he will soon determine a weekend workout plan with his coaches. “They didn't feel safe.”

On his way into work Tuesday, Martinez was stopped by a D.C. police officer. The surrounding area quickly filled with squad cars. Red and blue lights reflected against the stadium. There was a reported shooting on the 100 block of O Street at 12:50 p.m., later confirmed as a suicide. Players were told to stay in their hotel rooms and nearby apartments. Their group texts lit up with a question that’s become common all too common in the last few weeks: What’s going on?

Martinez saw a team public relations executive driving by. They went to a safe location, waited for the go-ahead, then eventually entered the park. Martinez has admitted to losing a lot of sleep this month. He wakes up thinking about coronavirus test results. He wondered Monday if, given the Marlins situation, he’d have more players hang it up for the season.

So far, no other players or coaches have. Soto’s absence aside, Martinez’s lineup Tuesday was filled as expected. Trea Turner played shortstop and hit leadoff. Right fielder Adam Eaton slotted behind him. Martinez was excited to see right-hander Austin Voth, who made his season debut after winning the fifth spot of the rotation.

But that doesn’t mean Martinez isn’t conflicted. An emotional Monday news conference included a bit of inexact math: His concern level had risen from an eight to a 12, he admitted, even while focusing on the next game plan. He reasoned that the players have families, that he has a family, and they’re all risking their health.

The manager wanted to make sure everyone knew that. And by first pitch Tuesday, when Voth fired a fastball, when this tiny corner of the world paused for the sake of baseball, it only felt more true.

“I revert back to why we stopped playing in March,” Martinez said Tuesday, explaining if he thought any of this is a good idea. “If you think about it, we stopped playing because of the pandemic.