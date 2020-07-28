Hightower’s decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation after being first reported by ESPN. Hightower, 30, also confirmed the decision in a message to the league-owned NFL Network in which he said: “Me and my fiancee are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family.”
He has a son born this month.
Under the opt-out rules in the agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, any player can choose to opt out of the season and receive a $150,000 stipend. A player deemed at high risk because of medical factors receives a stipend of $350,000. It is not believed that Hightower, who was to have a base salary of $8 million this season if he’d played, qualifies for the high-risk category. This was to be the final season of his contract but that deal now tolls, meaning that it rolls over into next year and he remains under contract to the Patriots for one more season.
Other Patriots players to opt out reportedly include running back Brandon Bolden, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, guard Najee Toran and fullback Danny Vitale. Cannon was diagnosed non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma before beginning his NFL career and it is believed that he will qualify for the high-risk opt-out.
Other NFL players to opt out of the season include Washington defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, Seattle Seahawks guard Chance Warmack, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Andre Smith and Ravens wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas. Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who graduated from medical school in 2018 and worked this offseason as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada, became the first NFL player to opt out when he announced his decision Friday night.