Major League Baseball was “just being cautious” in postponing the game, the official said, as the latest batch of team-wide coronavirus testing on the Phillies reported no new positive tests. The Phillies had hosted the Marlins for three games over the weekend, and the fear was the outbreak could have spread to the Phillies. The latest batch of negative test results doesn’t necessarily mean the Phillies are virus-free, given its longer incubation period, but it reinforced MLB’s hope the outbreak is contained to one team.

The Marlins’ scheduled games against the Baltimore Orioles in Miami on Monday and Tuesday were previously postponed. The New York Post first reported news of Tuesday’s Phillies-Yankees postponement; those teams are scheduled to play two more games Wednesday and Thursday in the Bronx.

The Marlins had four more players receive positive test results overnight, according to the Athletic and ESPN, bringing to 15 the number of players — plus at least two coaches — who have tested positive since Friday, making this by far the worst outbreak since MLB launched training camps in early July and its regular season on July 23.

AD

AD

The Marlins’ next scheduled games are Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore against the Orioles, though Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told CNN on Tuesday morning, “It’s looking less and less likely that will happen.” Hogan did not make clear whether that statement referred to action by the state to block those games, or a decision by MLB to postpone them.

After those games, the Marlins are scheduled to host the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals in Miami for three games beginning Friday.

“Hopefully they make the right decision,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Monday, when asked about the prospect of taking his team to Miami this weekend. “That’s all I’m going to say … My level of concern went from an eight to a 12.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.