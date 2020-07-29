Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that moved the NHL’s postseason plans entirely into the two hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, there were no fans in the stands at Scotiabank Arena. There were no roars from the crowd, no flashy pregame intros. Instead, there just was the sounds of skates cutting into the ice, bodies banging against the boards and the familiar blare of the goal horn. The seats where fans normally sit in the lower bowl were covered with gray tarps and large video screens are set up in the stands behind the benches.

The piped-in crowd noise, that murmur that viewers are hearing on their television screens, is not being played inside the arenas. It’s a new feel for players and coaches alike, and Wednesday, it was the Capitals’ first taste of postseason play in unprecedented circumstances.

“Obviously, it was very important for us to feel the rhythm, feel the atmosphere, how it’s going to be during the playoffs. It was kind of weird but nothing we can do right now, right,” Ovechkin said after the game. “We just play our game and try to feel the ice and try to feel the puck.”

And while there is still a fragility that comes with the NHL’s restart, with the novel coronavirus pandemic still raging on and the pandemic’s death toll approaching 150,000 in the United States, the first three days of the NHL’s restart has brought a wave of optimism among players, spectators and health experts. There is an overwhelming sense that playing in a bubble can work, and so far, the players have said they are feeling that needed sense of safety. Now, they say, their attention has turned to hockey.

“Hockey’s back,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “It feels like it’s back. You’re getting into the grinds of training camp and these types of situations. We’re excited to play some games and play some playoff hockey.”

The game was the Capitals’ lone exhibition game before they start their three-game round-robin tournament Monday. The round robin will set the seeding among the other three top teams in the Eastern Conference: Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Boston. Meanwhile, Carolina’s next game will be Saturday, when the Hurricanes open their five-game play-in series against the New York Rangers.

For the Capitals, Wednesday’s game provided a brief scare, with defenseman John Carlson leaving the game midway through the third period after his legs got caught underneath him and he hit the boards. Despite skating off on his own, he still went down the tunnel with trainer Jason Serbus. Coach Todd Reirden said Carlson was to be evaluated later Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Other than Carlson’s late-game absence, the team started the exhibition strong, with flashes of the Washington team that finished the season atop the Metropolitan Division. Ovechkin got the scoring started early with a power play snipe from the circle with 11:33 left in the first period.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov then answered Vincent Trocheck’s tying goal with a tap-in in front of the net at 10:34 in the first period. The tic-tac-toe passing was in midseason form, with Dmitry Orlov dishing it to Ovechkin, who found Kuznetsov in front of the net.

Ovechkin scored his second with 7:35 left in the second period, off a crisp pass from Tom Wilson, who fought through a Jaccob Slavin check against the boards. Teuvo Teravainen scored the Hurricanes’ lone goal of the third period on a 5-on-3 advantage.

While the contest was just an exhibition, it was a promising start for the Capitals’ time in the bubble. With the offense firing on all cylinders, Reirden was able to get a feel for his lineup, which should only encounter minor changes as the postseason continues, barring injury.

All expected regulars played in Wednesday’s game and, with teams able to dress an extra forward and extra defenseman for the exhibition, Reirden opted to play forward Travis Boyd and defenseman Radko Gudas. The latter was a regular in the Capitals’ lineup before the acquisition of Dillon in mid-February.

Braden Holtby played the first two periods in goal and Reirden and staff was able to get a first in-game look at 24-year-old Vitek Vanecek, who played the third. Vanecek, who spent the entire season with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., posted a 2.26 goals against average and .917 save percentage. He posted a 19-10-1 record in 31 games while splitting time with Pheonix Copley.

Copley is Washington’s third goalie on its bubble roster. With Vanecek backing up Holtby Wednesday, all signs are pointing to Vanecek being Ilya Samsonsov’s replacement as the No. 2 goaltender in the playoffs. Samsonov suffered an undisclosed injury before the NHL’s restart and did not travel with the team to Toronto. He is undergoing treatment in Washington and is expected to be healthy for the 2020-21 season.

Reirden said before the game that Vanecek is “in a good spot” to secure the Caps’ backup goaltending role in the postseason. Holtby, who is a pending unrestricted free agent and could be playing in his last postseason with the Capitals, finished the game with 12 saves on 13 shots. Vanecek made 13 saves on 14 shots and earned some praise from Reirden afterward.

“I thought that was a very strong performance from him and we will continue to put him in situations here as we move through the round robin and get him ready if need be,” Reirden said.