It wasn’t just the station’s setup that was new. The broadcast itself was notably different. When the Wizards took the court for the first time in months, Kutcher, Consor and Miller spent much of the first half of the exhibition talking about social justice issues instead of basketball.

“When we found out we were going to call the games off a monitor it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make it work,’ ” said Kutcher, who joined NBC Sports Washington in September. “As far as how we would deal with talking about the pandemic and talking about the protests and the social injustice, that wasn’t discussed early on. Truthfully, it was natural.”

When the Wizards officially resume their season with a game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, the second day of the NBA’s restart, Kutcher, Consor and Miller will have a delicate task. As those charged with presenting all eight regular season Wizards games to the public, they’ll have to decide just how much social justice and coronavirus talk to let bleed into the basketball.

It’s an uneasy balance, but the NBA is taking some pressure off the broadcasters.

During the restart, many players will be wearing jerseys with social justice phrases on their backs in lieu of last names, providing natural entryways to non-basketball conversations. Black Lives Matter is printed on all three courts at ESPN’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Those built-in opportunities are welcome pathways, particularly for Consor, who is White, and Miller, who is Black. Both broadcasters have spent more than a decade covering the Wizards and both want to be able to do their jobs and simply present the games.

But lately, both also feel a call to delve into the issues that affect players in the league they cover.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Consor, 62, said the summer's protests were a wake-up call. The former NBA scout grew up in a diverse neighborhood in Queens playing basketball in all-Black schoolyards and felt the racial tension in Boston when he moved to the city to play college ball in the mid-1970's.

“Even with my upbringing, I still didn’t understand the magnitude, not to this extent,” Consor said. “It’s like, where have I been? I talked to my roommates from college about it. We were teammates. We were roommates. That’s all I knew. This put me back on my heels — not that I didn’t know that there was racism, but, like — I needed to sit back and listen, learn and understand.”

Miller, too, felt a personal and professional turning point this summer. After the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Miller said he couldn’t stomach talking about sports for two weeks.

The 46-year-old was unsure how willing NBC Sports Washington would be to talk about social justice and police brutality on air. But when a White producer approached Miller to ask if he wanted to write and host a podcast series about race in America, Miller felt supported. Even during the Wizards’ second and third scrimmages, by which point Consor and Kutcher were devoting less time to social justice talk, Miller talked about Monumental Sports and Entertainment’s voter registration initiatives during his segments.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years, I’ve never really had to put — I don’t want to say myself into the story, but I am a Black man, so this stuff is actually really affecting me,” Miller said. “I’m a different person than I was on March 10, the last Wizards game. What happened to George Floyd broke me, I can’t watch another Black man be murdered on TV. So that’s where I’ve kind of changed. I’m more apt to have those conversations rather than talk about if Bradley Beal should make all-NBA.”

Even as Miller and Consor try to reconcile a newfound duty to discuss social issues with their jobs as sportscasters, everyone on the broadcast team wants the broadcasts to be, first and foremost, about basketball.

Moving forward, most of NBC Sports Washington’s broadcasts won’t look like that first scrimmage, which provided a unique opportunity to talk social justice — both the Wizards and Nuggets were rusty and missing marquee players, the game didn’t count toward either team’s record and there was a lot of legitimate, non-basketball news to relay to viewers.

During the regular season, off-court discussion will likely happen during pregame and postgame shows, in part because those segments offer more time to dedicate to nuanced issues.

“When you’re doing the game, it’s hard enough to weave a story in about a player in 30 seconds,” Kutcher, who is White, said, “forget about a story about racial history in this country."

As the broadcasters try to thread that particular needle, Miller, Kutcher and Consor want to craft a strong broadcast for another reason, as well. All three are keenly aware of what a balm the NBA’s return could be for sports fans whose lives have felt upended for the past few months.

“I want to bring joy,” Kutcher said. “The ability to be a sports fan again. And I don’t mean to have the focus shift from what’s going on, what I mean is a diversion for a couple of hours. Let your brain just take a break. I can’t tell you how many people have told me, ‘I just had the game on in the background.’ To just have a live game, it’s just that noise. It’s almost soothing. On Sunday, I fell asleep watching golf and the Yankees-Nats game, and it was like, oh, my God. It’s a Sunday again.”