The positive result came amid Washington’s early testing during training camp. Thomas is one of several additions to the list across the league this week, and he is the second Washington player who is known to have been affected by the coronavirus. The first, rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, announced he tested positive in late May.

The next steps, according to the agreement reached by the owners and players last week, depend on whether Thomas tested positive. If he did and is showing symptoms, he must wait to return to the facility until at least 10 days have passed since his first symptoms and at least 72 hours since his last symptoms. He also must test negative and receive approval from a team doctor and league medical officials to return.

If he tested positive and isn’t showing symptoms, he must wait at least 10 days before he can return to the facility (with a negative test), or he can return if five days have passed since the positive test and he has tested negative twice. The protocol for players who were close to someone who tested positive is unclear.

AD

AD

Washington signed Thomas, 29, in March. The former Virginia Tech quarterback shifted to tight end two years into the league and became a part-time starter in Buffalo and Detroit over the past two seasons. His 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame combined with flashes at tight end — 35 receptions for 317 yards and two touchdowns in three years — attracted Washington to him this offseason. He joined a team desperate for tight end help after they released Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis retired.

Despite his inexperience, Thomas was cited by Coach Ron Rivera after the draft as someone his team might rely on moving forward. Washington did not draft any tight ends this year. Rivera said tight ends coach Pete Hoener gave Thomas a strong endorsement.

“Mostly because he thought he was a very smart and savvy football player,” Rivera said in April. “He’s a tremendous athlete. And he’s just learning and getting the position right now. Remember he is a converted quarterback, a guy that has a skill set that is a little unique because of his understanding of the way offenses work.”