Even the school’s legendary football coach, Bo Schembechler, was alerted to the abusive behavior and improper medical treatments, the complaint alleges. But Dr. Robert Anderson was allowed to continue treating students and athletes for years, until his voluntary retirement in 2003. Anderson died in 2008.

More than 50 students, including 26 former football players, sued the university Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The complaint states that Anderson sexually abused hundreds, “if not thousands,” of boys and young men during his time at Michigan. The lawsuit is one of dozens that have been filed against the school, and the known accusers now number around 600. The university announced an investigation in February.

AD

AD

The 193-page complaint claims university officials ignored warning signs and explicit reports of abuse. It also outlines all of the school employees who were informed of the doctor’s behavior, including a gymnastics coach, a wrestling coach, track coaches, a football team trainer, a school counselor, the school’s health department, a university vice president, the school’s longtime athletics director, Don Canham, and even a state licensing office. And, perhaps most notably, Schembechler, the legendary coach who died in 2006.

“I think in the other cases, it was generally known and kind of an open secret that Anderson was a bad guy doing bad things to the students,” said Steve Estey, the California attorney who filed Thursday’s lawsuit. “But in this case we have specific notice that not only Schembechler but more importantly Don Canham, the athletic director who kind of ran the campus back in those days, received reports of Anderson’s abuse.”

Anderson was a doctor at Michigan for parts of five decades, starting in the early 1960s. He served in a variety of capacities, including as a physician treating members of the wrestling, football, track and field, hockey, and other athletic teams.

Allegations of Anderson’s sexual abuse began emerging in February as dozens of accusers, almost all of them men, started coming forward. In April, the school said it was developing a process outside the court system to address the growing number of claims against Anderson with the goal of providing “more certain, faster relief.”

AD

AD

The university says 394 complaints against Anderson are being investigated on the school’s behalf by WilmerHale. That investigation was effectively paused, though, after a federal judge instructed the school to refrain from speaking with potential victims. The school says it is hopeful the investigation can resume as soon as possible.

“At the University of Michigan, we condemn all sexual misconduct,” Rick Fitzgerald, a school spokesman, said Thursday. “This type of conduct is reprehensible – and whether it takes place now or took place in the past, it is unacceptable.”

Thursday’s lawsuit is among the first to explicitly mention Schembechler, an icon in Ann Arbor, with a statue on campus and his name attached to buildings. According to the complaint, in 1981, a student play-by-play announcer for the football team, identified as John Doe, told Schembechler he was suffering from migraine headaches. The coach referred the student to Anderson for treatment.

AD

AD

"Instead of treating John Doe EB-17 for his migraine headaches, Dr. Anderson digitally rectally penetrated John Doe EB-17 under the guise of medical treatment,” the complaint states.

The student saw Anderson in 1981, 1982 and 1983 and twice reported the abuse to Schembechler. The football coach referred the student to Canham, who “took no action and failed to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse committed by Dr. Anderson,” according to the complaint.

“His response literally was just to blow me off. He did nothing," the former student told reporters on a video conference call Thursday. "In effect, in my opinion, Canham perpetrated Anderson’s abuse.”

AD

The former student said he placed more blame on the former athletics director, who died in 2005, than he did Schembechler, a man he considered a friend. He called Schembechler “powerless” in the situation.

AD

“When it came to these kinds of issues, there was absolutely nothing he could do except to direct the students and student-athletes over to the boss, who was Don Canham,” the former student said.

Canham, who served as the school’s athletics director from 1968 to 1988, had been previously been made aware of abuse allegations, according to recent news reports. A former wrestler named Tad Deluca lodged a complaint about Anderson with his coach in 1975 and says he was stripped of his scholarship and kicked off the wrestling team. He appealed to Canham and told the athletic director about Anderson’s abuse.

AD

“Canham ran that entire campus, and he ran it with an iron fist," Estey said. "Even someone with the stature of Bo Schembechler, even he didn’t have the power that Canham did. For some reason – I don’t know if he covered for Anderson or what – he allowed it to continue, despite multiple people at multiple levels, not just trainers and coaches. It went all the way up, and no one did a thing.”

AD

According to the new lawsuit, the first known incident of abuse occurred in 1968, when a former student reported Anderson to the school’s department of health services. That marked the first of several instances in which the school failed to act, allowing Anderson to continue abusing students, the students allege.

Anderson’s behavior was well-known around the athletics department, the lawsuit charges. One former track and field athlete said his coaches were both aware of the ongoing abuse and one coach joked, “’So you have a sore throat, you have to go to Anderson, drop your drawers, and get your hernia checked,’ while laughing about the matter," the complaint states.

AD

The lawsuit claims that one complaint, in 1979, resulted in what should have been Anderson’s termination as a school physician. But “instead of terminating Dr. Anderson from the University, U of M ‘demoted’ Dr. Anderson effective January 14, 1980, and moved him to the Athletic Department to be the primary care physician,” according to the complaint.

AD

“Thereafter, Dr. Anderson had free rein to abuse thousands of male students with impunity,” the former students allege.

The allegations against Anderson are similar in nature to scandals that have roiled campus communities at Michigan State and Ohio State, in which former students say university doctors were allowed to abuse students for years under the guise of medicine.

AD

Forty-seven of the 53 victims in this latest complaint said they were digitally penetrated by Anderson. The complaint recounts the experiences of all the accusers, only five of whom attached their names to the lawsuit. One is a former cross-country runner named James Barahal, a Michigan student in the 1970s who sought treatment for a sore throat. The complaint alleges that Anderson "performed a digital rectal penetration and groped and fondled James Barahal’s genitals under the guise of ‘prostate and hernia examinations.’”

That kind of allegation is common among the lawsuits filed against the school, with hundreds of former students saying Anderson performed genital or rectal exams for unrelated illnesses.