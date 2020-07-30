But the season is restarting with a doubleheader that opens with Gobert and the Jazz tipping off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time against the New Orleans Pelicans, who hope to have Zion Williamson on the court. In the nightcap, the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers will play at 9 p.m. Eastern.
Here’s a look at what you need to know going into Thursday’s games.
How to watch Jazz-Pelicans:
- Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern time
- Location: HP Field House in Orlando, Florida
- TV: TNT
How to watch Clippers-Lakers:
- Time: 9 p.m. Eastern
- Location: the Arena (Wide World of Sports) in Orlando
- TV: TNT
Pregame reading: