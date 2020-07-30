The NBA season will resume Thursday night as it ended on a night in March: With Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz.

Much has changed since Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the NBA shut down. Now, teams are playing in a bubble in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida. They’re tested frequently and cannot leave the campus.

But the season is restarting with a doubleheader that opens with Gobert and the Jazz tipping off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time against the New Orleans Pelicans, who hope to have Zion Williamson on the court. In the nightcap, the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers will play at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s a look at what you need to know going into Thursday’s games.

How to watch Jazz-Pelicans:

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern time
  • Location: HP Field House in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: TNT

How to watch Clippers-Lakers:

  • Time: 9 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: the Arena (Wide World of Sports) in Orlando
  • TV: TNT

Pregame reading: