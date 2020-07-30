With the words on their backs, NBA players take a stand

When the NBA resumes its season Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, the absence of fans inside the league’s bubble will be far from the only noticeable difference. Changes have been made to the courts as well, with “Black Lives Matter” printed in block lettering near the center of the floor.
But perhaps the most significant aesthetic differences for this experimental conclusion of the season are the jerseys on players’ backs.
In the wake of widespread protests this spring and summer sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, the league and its players’ union agreed on a list of social justice messages players can choose to put on their jersey in lieu of their last name. The messages will be displayed above the number during the first four days of the season restart, after which players can choose to either simply go back to displaying their last name or keep both the social justice message and their last name on their jersey.
Players were reportedly given the option of choosing from 29 messages, including “Black Lives Matter”; “I Can’t Breathe”; “Justice”; “Peace”; “Equality”; “Say Her Name”; “Anti-Racist”; “Group Economics” and “I Am a Man” — the slogan famously used in the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers’ strike.
Not every player chose to put a message on his jersey. Some, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, said they would have liked to choose their own message rather than pick from a preapproved list. Others, such as Lakers big man Anthony Davis, made a point to keep their last names to honor their families. Miami’s Jimmy Butler wanted to have nothing but a number on his jersey to communicate that everyone, NBA player or not, deserves the same rights. The league reportedly denied his request.
Among the phrases available, “Black Lives Matter” and “Equality” were the two most popular choices. International players had the option of displaying phrases in their native languages, which is why Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s jersey will read “Enakopravnost” — “Equality” in Slovenian.
Here is what players picked:
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown, Liberation
- Carsen Edwards, Equality
- Tacko Fall, Liberte
- Javonte Green, Enough
- Gordon Hayward, Education Reform
- Enes Kanter, Freedom
- Romeo Langford, Enough
- Semi Ojeleye, Love Us
- Vincent Poirier, Egalite
- Marcus Smart, Freedom
- Jayson Tatum, Black Lives Matter
- Daniel Theis, Black Lives Matter
- Kemba Walker, Love Us
- Brad Wanamaker, Enough
- Tremont Waters, Stand Up
- Grant Williams, Equality
Brooklyn Nets
- Jarrett Allen, Si Se Puede
- Justin Anderson, Equality
- Chris Chiozza, Black Lives Matter
- Jamal Crawford, Equality
- Donta Hall, Equality
- Joe Harris, Equality
- Tyler Johnson, How Many More
- Rodions Kurucs, Peace
- Caris Levert, Black Lives Matter
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Liberte
- Jeremiah Martin, How Many More
- Dzanan Musa, Peace (or Equality)
- Garrett Temple, Education Reform
- Lance Thomas, Say Her Name
Dallas Mavericks
- Trey Burke, Equality
- Antonius Cleveland, Equality
- Dorian Finney-Smith, Equality
- Tim Hardaway Jr., Equality
- Justin Jackson, Equality
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Equality
- Courtney Lee, Equality
- Boban Marjanovic, Equality
- Dwight Powell, Equality
- Josh Reaves, Equality
- Delon Wright, Equality
- Seth Curry, Equality
- Luka Doncic, Enakopravnost (Slovenian)
- Maxi Kleber, Gleichberechtigung (German)
- J.J. Barea, Igualdad (Spanish)
- Kristaps Porzingis, Vienlidziba (Latvian)
Denver Nuggets
- Keita Bates-Diop, Vote
- Bol Bol, Black Lives Matter
- Vlatko Cancar, Equality
- Tyler Cook, Black Lives Matter
- Torrey Craig, Love Us
- Troy Daniels, Black Lives Matter
- PJ Dozier, Respect Us
- Gary Harris, Equality
- Paul Millsap, Vote
- Monte Morris, Black Lives Matter
- Jamal Murray, Freedom
- Mason Plumlee, Peace
- Michael Porter Jr., Stand Up
- Noah Vonleh, I Can’t Breathe
Houston Rockets
- Robert Covington, Black Lives Matter
- Russell Westbrook, Black Lives Matter
- Michael Frazier, Equality
- Eric Gordon, Equality
- Luc Mbah a Moute, Justice
- Bruno Caboclo, Justice Now
- Chris Clemons, Justice Now
- Jeff Green, Vote
Indiana Pacers
- Jeremy Lamb, Black Lives Matter
- Victor Oladipo, Black Lives Matter
- Goga Bitadze, Equality
- TJ Leaf, Equality
- T.J. McConnell, Equality
- Doug McDermott, Equality
- Domantas Sabonis, Mes Lygus (“Equality” in Lithuanian)
- Edmond Sumner, Equality
- JaKarr Sampson, Freedom
- Malcolm Brogdon, I Can’t Breathe
- Alize Johnson, Justice
- T.J. Warren, Justice
- Myles Turner, Respect Us
- Justin Holiday, Say Their Names
- Brian Bowen II, Vote
Los Angeles Clippers
- Amir Coffey, How Many More
- JaMychal Green, Black Lives Matter
- Montrezl Harrell, How Many More
- Reggie Jackson, Liberation
- Terance Mann, I Am A Man
- Rodney McGruder, Peace
- Marcus Morris, Education Reform
- Joakim Noah, Justice
- Patrick Patterson, I Am a Man
- Landry Shamet, Equality
- Lou Williams, Equality
- Ivica Zubac, Enough
Los Angeles Lakers
- Danny Green, How Many More
- Kostas Antetokounmpo, Peace
- Devontae Cacok, Justice Now
- Alex Caruso, Black Lives Matter
- Quinn Cook, Say Their Names
- Talen Horton-Tucker, Black Lives Matter
- JaVale McGee, Respect Us
- Markieff Morris, Education Reform
- JR Smith, Justice Now
- Dion Waiters, Black Lives Matter
Memphis Grizzlies
- Gorgui Dieng, Black Lives Matter
- Ja Morant, Enough
- Grayson Allen, Enough
- Marko Guduric, Equality
- John Konchar, Equality
- Jonas Valanciunas, Equality
- Anthony Tolliver, Group Economics
- Josh Jackson, I Am A Man
- Tyus Jones, I Can’t Breathe
- Kyle Anderson, Listen To Us
- Brandon Clarke, Peace
- Yuta Watanabe, Peace
- Justise Winslow, Speak Up
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Vote
Miami Heat
- Bam Adebayo, Black Lives Matter
- Kyle Alexander, Peace
- Jae Crowder, Black Lives Matter
- Goran Dragic, Equality
- Udonis Haslem, Black Lives Matter
- Tyler Herro, Black Lives Matter
- Solomon Hill, Education Reform
- Andre Iguodala, Group Economics
- Derrick Jones, Love Us
- Meyers Leonard, Equality
- Kendrick Nunn, Black Lives Matter
- KZ Okpala, I Can’t Breathe
- Kelly Olynyk, Equality
- Duncan Robinson, Say Their Names
- Chris Silva, Si Se Puede
- Gabe Vincent, Black Lives Matter
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Equality
- Kyle Korver, Black Lives Matter
- Thansis Antetokounmpo, Equality
- Eric Bledsoe, Freedom
- Sterling Brown, Liberation
- Pat Connaughton, Equality
- Donte DiVincenzo, Equality
- George Hill, Justice Now
- Ersan Ilyasova, Justice
- Brook Lopez, Justice Now
- Robin Lopez, Stand Up
- Frank Mason, How Many More
- Wesley Matthews, Vote
- Khris Middleton, Black Lives Matter
- Marvin Williams, Black Lives Matter
- D.J. Wilson, Black Lives Matter
New Orleans Pelicans
- Sindarius Thornwell, Black Lives Matter
- Lonzo Ball, Equality
- Jaxson Hayes, Equality
- E’Twaun Moore, Equality
- Jahlil Okafor, Equality
- Brandon Ingram, Freedom
- Kenrich Williams, I Can’t Breathe
- Derrick Favors, Listen To Us
- Frank Jackson, Peace
- Zion Williamson, Peace
- Darius Miller, Power To The People
- Zylan Cheatham, Say Their Names
- Josh Hart, Say Their Names
- Jrue Holiday, Say Their Names
- JJ Redick, Say Their Names
- Nicolo Melli, Uguaglianza (“Equality” in Italian)
- Nickiel Alexander-Walker, Vote
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chris Paul, Equality
- Hamidou Diallo, Black Lives Matter
- Terrance Ferguson, Black Lives Matter
- Dennis Schroder, Black Lives Matter
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Equality
- Nerlens Noel, Equality
- Andre Roberson, I Am A Man
- Devon Hall, Love Us
- Mike Muscala, Peace
- Abdel Nader, Peace
- Steven Adams, Kia Kaha (Maori for “Stay Strong,” or “Power To The People”)
- Luguentz Dort, Respekte Nou (Haitian Creole for “Respect Us”)
- Kevin Harvey, Shalom (Hebrew for “Peace”)
- Danilo Gallinari, Giustizia (“Justice” in Italian)
Orlando Magic
- Vic Law, Antiracist
- Mo Bamba, Black Lives Matter
- DJ Augustin, Equality
- Nikola Vucevic, Equality
- Aaron Gordon, Freedom
- Robert “BJ” Johnson, How Many More
- Evan Fournier, Justice
- James Ennis III, Justice Now
- Michael Carter-Williams, Liberation
- Gary Clark, Respect Us
- Markelle Fultz, Respect Us
Philadelphia 76ers
- Alec Burks, Enough
- Furkan Korkmaz, Equality
- Raul Neto, Equality
- Kyle O’Quinn, Hear Us
- Josh Richardson, Say Their Names
- Matisse Thybulle, Vote
Phoenix Suns
- Dario Saric, Antiracist
- Ty Jerome, Enough
- Aron Baynes, Equality
- Devin Booker, Equality
- Cam Johnson, Equality
- Frank Kaminsky, Equality
- Jalen Lecque, Equality
- Elie Okobo, Equality
- Cameron Payne, Equality
- Cheick Diallo, Freedom
- Ricky Rubio, Justice
- Kelly Oubre, Peace
- Deandre Ayton, Respect Us
- Mikal Bridges, Respect Us
- Jevon Carter, Respect Us
Portland Trail Blazers
- Wenyen Gabriel, Antiracist
- Zach Collins, Black Lives Matter
- Nassir Little, Black Lives Matter
- CJ McCollum, Education Reform
- Damian Lillard, How Many More
- Hassan Whiteside, How Many More
- Gary Trent Jr., I Am A Man
- Jaylen Adams, I Can’t Breathe
- Anfernee Simons, I Can’t Breathe
- Carmelo Anthony, Peace
- Mario Hezonja, Stand Up
- Jaylen Hoard, Egalite
- Jusuf Nurkic, Ravnopravnost (“Equality” in Bosnian)
Sacramento Kings
- De’Aaron Fox, Anti-Racist
- Kent Bazemore, Education Reform
- Marvin Bagley III, Freedom
- Bogan Bogdanovic, Sloboda (“Freedom” in Serbian)
- Kyle Guy, Black Lives Matter
- Richaun Holmes, Black Lives Matter
- Cory Joseph, Black Lives Matter
- Nemanja Bjelica, Equality
- Jabari Parker, Group Economics
- Yogi Ferrell, How Many More
- Corey Brewer, Peace
- Justin James, Peace
- Alex Len, Peace
- DaQuan Jeffries, Power To The People
- Buddy Hield, Respect Us
- Harry Giles III, Say Her Name
- Harrison Barnes, Say Their Names
San Antonio Spurs
- Jakob Poeltl, Black Lives Matter
- Trey Lyles, Antiracist
- Lonnie Walker, Black Lives Matter
- DeMar DeRozan, Education Reform
- Derrick White, Enough
- Bryn Forbes, Enough
- Quinndary Weatherspoon, I Can’t Breathe
- Drew Eubanks, Justice
- Rudy Gay, Justice
- Keldon Johnson, Justice
Toronto Raptors
- OG Anunoby, Say Their Names
- Dewan Hernandez, Black Lives Matter
- Malcolm Miller, Black Lives Matter
- Normal Powell, Black Lives Matter
- Pascal Siakam, Black Lives Matter
- Matt Thomas, Black Lives Matter
- Fred VanVleet, Black Lives Matter
- Paul Watson, Black Lives Matter
- Kyle Lowry, Education Reform
- Stanley Johnson, Equality
- Marc Gasol, Justice
- Oshae Brissett, Respect Us
- Patrick McCaw, Say Their Names
- Chris Boucher, See Us
- Terence Davis, Speak Up
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Speak Up
- Serge Ibaka, Respectez Biso (French dialect of “Respect Us”)
Utah Jazz
- Tony Bradley, Peace
- Jarrell Brantley, Enough
- Jordan Clarkson, Peace
- Mike Conley, I Am A Man
- Ed Davis, Education Reform
- Rudy Gobert, Equality
- Joe Ingles, Ally
- Donovan Mitchell, Say Her Name
- Juwan Morgan, Say Their Names
- Emmanuel Mudiay, Peace
- Georges Niang, Education Reform
- Royce O’Neale, Equality
- Miye Oni, Power To The People
- Rayjon Tucker, Justice
- Nigel Williams-Goss, Justice Now
- Justin Wright-Foreman, Justice
Washington Wizards
- Isaac Bonga, Peace
- Troy Brown Jr., Black Lives Matter
- Ian Mahinmi, Vote
- Shabazz Napier, Equality
- Anzejs Pasecniks, Equality
- Jerome Robinson, Black Lives Matter
- Admiral Schofield, Enough
- Moe Wagner, Vote
- Jonathan Williams, Say Her Name