With the words on their backs, NBA players take a stand

When the NBA resumes its season Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, the absence of fans inside the league’s bubble will be far from the only noticeable difference. Changes have been made to the courts as well, with “Black Lives Matter” printed in block lettering near the center of the floor.

But perhaps the most significant aesthetic differences for this experimental conclusion of the season are the jerseys on players’ backs.

In the wake of widespread protests this spring and summer sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, the league and its players’ union agreed on a list of social justice messages players can choose to put on their jersey in lieu of their last name. The messages will be displayed above the number during the first four days of the season restart, after which players can choose to either simply go back to displaying their last name or keep both the social justice message and their last name on their jersey.

Players were reportedly given the option of choosing from 29 messages, including “Black Lives Matter”; “I Can’t Breathe”; “Justice”; “Peace”; “Equality”; “Say Her Name”; “Anti-Racist”; “Group Economics” and “I Am a Man” — the slogan famously used in the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers’ strike.

Not every player chose to put a message on his jersey. Some, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, said they would have liked to choose their own message rather than pick from a preapproved list. Others, such as Lakers big man Anthony Davis, made a point to keep their last names to honor their families. Miami’s Jimmy Butler wanted to have nothing but a number on his jersey to communicate that everyone, NBA player or not, deserves the same rights. The league reportedly denied his request.

Among the phrases available, “Black Lives Matter” and “Equality” were the two most popular choices. International players had the option of displaying phrases in their native languages, which is why Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s jersey will read “Enakopravnost” — “Equality” in Slovenian.

Here is what players picked:

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Liberation

Carsen Edwards, Equality

Tacko Fall, Liberte

Javonte Green, Enough

Gordon Hayward, Education Reform

Enes Kanter, Freedom

That freedom means so much to me, not just for my country in Turkey, not just for people in America, but throughout the whole world. … My message to the whole world is, keep fighting for freedom. Keep fighting for justice. Stand for what you believe in and never back down. Enes Kanter

Romeo Langford, Enough

Semi Ojeleye, Love Us

Vincent Poirier, Egalite

Marcus Smart, Freedom

Jayson Tatum, Black Lives Matter

Daniel Theis, Black Lives Matter

Kemba Walker, Love Us

Brad Wanamaker, Enough

Tremont Waters, Stand Up

Grant Williams, Equality

Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen, Si Se Puede

Justin Anderson, Equality

Chris Chiozza, Black Lives Matter

Jamal Crawford, Equality

Donta Hall, Equality

Joe Harris, Equality

Tyler Johnson, How Many More

Rodions Kurucs, Peace

Caris Levert, Black Lives Matter

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Liberte

Jeremiah Martin, How Many More

Dzanan Musa, Peace (or Equality)

Garrett Temple, Education Reform

Lance Thomas, Say Her Name

Dallas Mavericks

Trey Burke, Equality

Antonius Cleveland, Equality

Dorian Finney-Smith, Equality

Tim Hardaway Jr., Equality

Justin Jackson, Equality

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Equality

Courtney Lee, Equality

Boban Marjanovic, Equality

Dwight Powell, Equality

Josh Reaves, Equality

Delon Wright, Equality

Seth Curry, Equality

Luka Doncic, Enakopravnost (Slovenian)

Maxi Kleber, Gleichberechtigung (German)

J.J. Barea, Igualdad (Spanish)

(Spanish) Kristaps Porzingis, Vienlidziba (Latvian)

Denver Nuggets

Keita Bates-Diop, Vote

Bol Bol, Black Lives Matter

Vlatko Cancar, Equality

Tyler Cook, Black Lives Matter

Torrey Craig, Love Us

Troy Daniels, Black Lives Matter

PJ Dozier, Respect Us

Gary Harris, Equality

Paul Millsap, Vote

Monte Morris, Black Lives Matter

Jamal Murray, Freedom

Mason Plumlee, Peace

Michael Porter Jr., Stand Up

Noah Vonleh, I Can’t Breathe

Houston Rockets

Robert Covington, Black Lives Matter

Russell Westbrook, Black Lives Matter

Michael Frazier, Equality

Eric Gordon, Equality

Luc Mbah a Moute, Justice

Bruno Caboclo, Justice Now

Chris Clemons, Justice Now

Jeff Green, Vote

Indiana Pacers

Jeremy Lamb, Black Lives Matter

Victor Oladipo, Black Lives Matter

Goga Bitadze, Equality

TJ Leaf, Equality

T.J. McConnell, Equality

Doug McDermott, Equality

Domantas Sabonis, Mes Lygus (“Equality” in Lithuanian)

Edmond Sumner, Equality

JaKarr Sampson, Freedom

Malcolm Brogdon, I Can’t Breathe

Alize Johnson, Justice

T.J. Warren, Justice

Myles Turner, Respect Us

Justin Holiday, Say Their Names

Brian Bowen II, Vote

Los Angeles Clippers

Amir Coffey, How Many More

JaMychal Green, Black Lives Matter

Montrezl Harrell, How Many More

Reggie Jackson, Liberation

Terance Mann, I Am A Man

Rodney McGruder, Peace

Marcus Morris, Education Reform

Joakim Noah, Justice

Patrick Patterson, I Am a Man

Landry Shamet, Equality

Lou Williams, Equality

Ivica Zubac, Enough

Los Angeles Lakers

Danny Green, How Many More

It speaks out to how many more people of color are going to get killed or die at the hands of the force, of police brutality? How many more families are going to get denied housing? How many more Black men and women are going to get denied certain job opportunities? The list goes on. Danny Green

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Peace

Devontae Cacok, Justice Now

I feel like there is so much that hasn’t been done for so many people. There hasn’t been justice for a lot of people and it’s sad and wrong. Devontae Cacok

Alex Caruso, Black Lives Matter

A lot of things just went into it, and ‘Black Lives Matter’ just seemed to be the thing that just struck a chord with me and I thought would be the most impactful. Alex Caruso

Quinn Cook, Say Their Names

Talen Horton-Tucker, Black Lives Matter

JaVale McGee, Respect Us

Respect is a key factor in social injustices. We definitely need to get equality, and we definitely need to get the same respect everybody else does. JaVale McGee

Markieff Morris, Education Reform

JR Smith, Justice Now

Dion Waiters, Black Lives Matter

With, everything that’s going on, I feel like this is a key moment in life right now for us to make a huge impact on and off the court. Just being able to keep letting everybody know what’s at hand, and how big it is. Just because basketball is back, you can’t forget about the most important thing that went on this year. Dion Waiters

Memphis Grizzlies

Gorgui Dieng, Black Lives Matter

Ja Morant, Enough

Grayson Allen, Enough

Marko Guduric, Equality

John Konchar, Equality

Jonas Valanciunas, Equality

Anthony Tolliver, Group Economics

Josh Jackson, I Am A Man

Tyus Jones, I Can’t Breathe

Kyle Anderson, Listen To Us

Brandon Clarke, Peace

Yuta Watanabe, Peace

Justise Winslow, Speak Up

Jaren Jackson Jr., Vote

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, Black Lives Matter

Kyle Alexander, Peace

Jae Crowder, Black Lives Matter

I’m behind the movement. Jae Crowder

Goran Dragic, Equality

Udonis Haslem, Black Lives Matter

Tyler Herro, Black Lives Matter

I‘m just standing behind the Black Lives Matter movement. I stand behind it and support it. And I feel I have a voice and a platform to be able to push it and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. Tyler Herro

Solomon Hill, Education Reform

Andre Iguodala, Group Economics

Derrick Jones, Love Us

Meyers Leonard, Equality

Kendrick Nunn, Black Lives Matter

KZ Okpala, I Can’t Breathe

Kelly Olynyk, Equality

Duncan Robinson, Say Their Names

Chris Silva, Si Se Puede

Gabe Vincent, Black Lives Matter

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Equality

Kyle Korver, Black Lives Matter

Thansis Antetokounmpo, Equality

Eric Bledsoe, Freedom

Sterling Brown, Liberation

Pat Connaughton, Equality

Donte DiVincenzo, Equality

George Hill, Justice Now

Ersan Ilyasova, Justice

Brook Lopez, Justice Now

Robin Lopez, Stand Up

Frank Mason, How Many More

Wesley Matthews, Vote

Khris Middleton, Black Lives Matter

I think it’s the most important thing for people to realize. That our lives do matter. That’s why I went with it. Khris Middleton

Marvin Williams, Black Lives Matter

D.J. Wilson, Black Lives Matter

New Orleans Pelicans

Sindarius Thornwell, Black Lives Matter

Lonzo Ball, Equality

Jaxson Hayes, Equality

E’Twaun Moore, Equality

Jahlil Okafor, Equality

Brandon Ingram, Freedom

Kenrich Williams, I Can’t Breathe

Derrick Favors, Listen To Us

Frank Jackson, Peace

Zion Williamson, Peace

Darius Miller, Power To The People

Zylan Cheatham, Say Their Names

Josh Hart, Say Their Names

Jrue Holiday, Say Their Names

JJ Redick, Say Their Names

Nicolo Melli, Uguaglianza (“Equality” in Italian)

Nickiel Alexander-Walker, Vote

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Paul, Equality

I chose ‘EQUALITY’ because it reminds us that in order to have real impact and change, we need to make a conscious effort to level the playing field and create systems that are not bias based on race, education, economics or gender. Chris Paul

Hamidou Diallo, Black Lives Matter

Terrance Ferguson, Black Lives Matter

Dennis Schroder, Black Lives Matter

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Equality

Nerlens Noel, Equality

Andre Roberson, I Am A Man

Devon Hall, Love Us

Mike Muscala, Peace

Abdel Nader, Peace

Steven Adams, Kia Kaha (Maori for “Stay Strong,” or “Power To The People”)

Luguentz Dort, Respekte Nou (Haitian Creole for “Respect Us”)

Kevin Harvey, Shalom (Hebrew for “Peace”)

Danilo Gallinari, Giustizia (“Justice” in Italian)

Orlando Magic

Vic Law, Antiracist

Mo Bamba, Black Lives Matter

DJ Augustin, Equality

Nikola Vucevic, Equality

Aaron Gordon, Freedom

Robert “BJ” Johnson, How Many More

Evan Fournier, Justice

James Ennis III, Justice Now

Michael Carter-Williams, Liberation

Gary Clark, Respect Us

Markelle Fultz, Respect Us

Philadelphia 76ers

Alec Burks, Enough

Furkan Korkmaz, Equality

Raul Neto, Equality

Kyle O’Quinn, Hear Us

Josh Richardson, Say Their Names

Matisse Thybulle, Vote

Phoenix Suns

Dario Saric, Antiracist

Ty Jerome, Enough

Aron Baynes, Equality

Devin Booker, Equality

Cam Johnson, Equality

Frank Kaminsky, Equality

Jalen Lecque, Equality

Elie Okobo, Equality

Cameron Payne, Equality

Cheick Diallo, Freedom

Ricky Rubio, Justice

Kelly Oubre, Peace

Deandre Ayton, Respect Us

Mikal Bridges, Respect Us

Jevon Carter, Respect Us

Portland Trail Blazers

Wenyen Gabriel, Antiracist

Zach Collins, Black Lives Matter

Nassir Little, Black Lives Matter

CJ McCollum, Education Reform

Damian Lillard, How Many More

Hassan Whiteside, How Many More

Gary Trent Jr., I Am A Man

Jaylen Adams, I Can’t Breathe

Anfernee Simons, I Can’t Breathe

Carmelo Anthony, Peace

Mario Hezonja, Stand Up

Jaylen Hoard, Egalite

Jusuf Nurkic, Ravnopravnost (“Equality” in Bosnian)

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox, Anti-Racist

Baze was talking about education reform and things like that, and I think it’s all racism — blatant racism or systematic racism — so that’s why I picked anti-racist for my jersey. I think it touches a lot of bases. De'Aaron Fox

Kent Bazemore, Education Reform

Marvin Bagley III, Freedom

I picked Freedom. That’s what’s going to be on my jersey. That one words means a lot to me, whenever I see it or hear it. There’s a lot going on, and with all of this going on, until African Americans have an equal playing field, we’re not free. Marvin Bagley III

Bogan Bogdanovic, Sloboda (“Freedom” in Serbian)

Kyle Guy, Black Lives Matter

Richaun Holmes, Black Lives Matter

Cory Joseph, Black Lives Matter

Nemanja Bjelica, Equality

Jabari Parker, Group Economics

Yogi Ferrell, How Many More

Corey Brewer, Peace

Justin James, Peace

Alex Len, Peace

DaQuan Jeffries, Power To The People

Buddy Hield, Respect Us

Harry Giles III, Say Her Name

Harrison Barnes, Say Their Names

San Antonio Spurs

Jakob Poeltl, Black Lives Matter

I think it’s an important topic to keep alive. At our very first practice, we spent the first 20-30 minutes talking about it. Jakob Poeltl

Trey Lyles, Antiracist

Lonnie Walker, Black Lives Matter

DeMar DeRozan, Education Reform

Derrick White, Enough

Bryn Forbes, Enough

Quinndary Weatherspoon, I Can’t Breathe

Drew Eubanks, Justice

Rudy Gay, Justice

Keldon Johnson, Justice

Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby, Say Their Names

Dewan Hernandez, Black Lives Matter

Malcolm Miller, Black Lives Matter

Normal Powell, Black Lives Matter

Pascal Siakam, Black Lives Matter

Matt Thomas, Black Lives Matter

Fred VanVleet, Black Lives Matter

Paul Watson, Black Lives Matter

Kyle Lowry, Education Reform

Stanley Johnson, Equality

Marc Gasol, Justice

Oshae Brissett, Respect Us

Patrick McCaw, Say Their Names

Chris Boucher, See Us

Terence Davis, Speak Up

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Speak Up

Serge Ibaka, Respectez Biso (French dialect of “Respect Us”)

Utah Jazz

Tony Bradley, Peace

Jarrell Brantley, Enough

Jordan Clarkson, Peace

I put peace because everybody is fighting for a peace of mind especially all of the Black Lives Matter things. The whole thing that everybody is fighting for at the end of the day calls for peace for all of us. To feel that equality in all areas and aspects of life. I feel like that’s the reason why I picked that. Jordan Clarkson

Mike Conley, I Am A Man

Ed Davis, Education Reform

Rudy Gobert, Equality

Joe Ingles, Ally

Donovan Mitchell, Say Her Name

Juwan Morgan, Say Their Names

Emmanuel Mudiay, Peace

Georges Niang, Education Reform

Royce O’Neale, Equality

Miye Oni, Power To The People

Rayjon Tucker, Justice

Nigel Williams-Goss, Justice Now

Justin Wright-Foreman, Justice

Washington Wizards

Isaac Bonga, Peace

Troy Brown Jr., Black Lives Matter

I put ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of my jersey to reiterate the social injustices that have been going on in our country and just to remind people that just because we’re in the bubble doesn’t mean we forget about everything that’s going on. Troy Brown Jr.

Ian Mahinmi, Vote

Initially, I wanted to put ‘vote locally,’ because I am a believer in voting locally. I almost think that it has more of an impact on your life than the presidential elections. That was my message. I believe that in the system that we live in, it is the most accurate way to demand change, so I wanted to put that message. Ian Mahinmi

Shabazz Napier, Equality

Everybody should be held at an equal standard, no matter the race, no matter the gender. I think that speaks loudly to me. I was raised by my mother only, so I understand the trials and tribulations that women go through on a daily basis to a certain extent — obviously, I’m not a female. I think that it’s very important, as much as the black and white … same for [the LGBTQ] community and their equal rights. That means a lot. Shabazz Napier

Anzejs Pasecniks, Equality

I chose to have ‘equality’ on my back just as a simple reminder to treat every single person the same way. Anzejs Pasecniks

Jerome Robinson, Black Lives Matter

That is the biggest symbol of representation of what we have going on right now. … I think it’s the biggest symbol on one of the biggest platforms. Jerome Robinson

Admiral Schofield, Enough

Change is only going to be created by us who are willing to do so, who are willing to sit and have the hard conversations. Black lives matter to me because I am a Black man in America. I am a British American. One of the things that I’ve experienced in this country is pure racism, systematic racism — and it has to stop. So enough is enough. Admiral Schofield

Moe Wagner, Vote

I feel like, coming from Europe, not a lot of people participate in politics over here in the United States. … the urgency is as high as it’s ever been. I encourage everybody to go vote. I would vote if I could here in the states. Moe Wagner

Jonathan Williams, Say Her Name