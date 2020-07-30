While there was no clear evidence the Phillies’ infections — which the team said were of a coach and a member of the home clubhouse staff — came from the Marlins, the teams played three games over the weekend at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, even as the Marlins’ outbreak grew from one player on Friday to four by Sunday. By Thursday, with both teams temporarily shut down, the Marlins were up to 17 players and two coaches testing positive.

No Phillies players have tested positive, and MLB has reported zero positive tests of any player in baseball, outside of the Marlins, since July 24. However, three Phillies staff members have now tested positive since the weekend, including a visitors’ clubhouse attendant earlier this week.

A statement from the Phillies on Thursday said all activity at Citizens Bank Park had been canceled “until further notice,” and the Phillies’ three-game series this weekend at home against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed, according to Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo — bringing to 14 the number of games postponed in the wake of the Marlins outbreak.

In attempting to play this season outside of the “bubble” models used by the NBA, WNBA and MLS — instead keeping its 30 teams in 30 different stadiums and traveling between cities — MLB was aware of the risk of outbreaks, and accounted for them, in part, by allowing teams to carry 30 players each, with an additional 30-man supplemental roster. However, the extent of the Marlins outbreak surprised league officials, who before the season drafted a 113-page document containing the health and safety protocols for 2020.

Even as MLB investigates the origins of the Marlins outbreak and weighs changes to those protocols, another immediate issue is maintaining the flow and competitive integrity of the season schedule.

The rash of postponements in the wake of the Marlins outbreak has altered the schedules of five different teams. The Marlins, who remain in self-isolation at their Philadelphia hotel, are sidelined until at least Monday, by which point they will have been off for an entire week.

The Marlins, Phillies, Blue Jays and Washington Nationals will all have the weekend off as a result of the postponements.

At of now, the Phillies are scheduled to travel to Miami next week for three games against the Marlins, but it appears likely now there will be additional alterations to the schedule affecting at least those games, if not more. On Monday, Nationals players voted near-unanimously against playing a three-game series in Miami this weekend — a series that ultimately was postponed by MLB, avoiding a potential clash.

The postponements and the small window in which to make up games make it likely some teams will wind up playing fewer than 60 games this season, even if the season is completed, in which case division standings and playoff berths could be decided by winning percentage.