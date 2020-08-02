“Believe it or not, I am telling you, I haven’t licked my fingers in four months,” Brees told reporters Saturday. “I used to do it all the time. I mean, it was such a habit, right? Just turning the page of a book or just to get a little tackiness on the fingers. It was just unconscious, but I’ve consciously broken myself of the habit because of covid.

“Probably partly because my wife was there to get on me about it. But even throwing the football on the field, I’ve not licked my fingers in four months. So I don’t know. I might have broken myself of the habit. We’ll see. Listen, I’ll tell you this, if I can break myself of the licking the fingers habit, then I think that means anybody can break themselves of any habit. Because that was out of control how much I was licking my fingers.”

There was a reason, including off the field, for it. “Like if ever I was needing to pick up a stack of papers and start flipping through them I’d immediately lick my fingers,” Brees said. “That was just like whenever I would get a football in my hands, I would immediately lick my fingers.”

Virtually every Saints offensive play requires him to touch the football, which means that he is getting saliva and, potentially, the coronavirus on it, so it was time to stop. Besides, there was no real reason for doing it.

“Listen, it’s one thing to lick your fingers before you get the ball and throw it that’s perfectly normal, but to lick my fingers after I throw the ball, it makes no sense,” Brees said. “And so I’d see that and I knew it was completely just unconscious. I didn’t know I did it until I saw it in a highlight and I would just shake my head and say, I guess that’s just one of my quirks.”