The team said it is following the protocols established by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Those testing protocols and treatment procedures apply to coaches and certain team staff members as well as to players.

“Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility,” the Eagles said.

Pederson, 52, is entering his fifth season as the team’s head coach. The former NFL quarterback coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 season. He is the second NFL head coach known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton disclosed in March that he tested positive. He said soon thereafter that he had recovered.

NFL officials have said they expect to deal with positive tests and coronavirus cases as they attempt to conduct the 2020 season during the pandemic. Teams have opened their training camps with strict protocols in place, although the NFL is not operating in a single-site “bubble” environment like the NBA is doing in Florida.

Coaches, like players and some staffers, are being tested daily for at least the first two weeks of training camp. That can be adjusted to every other day thereafter, based on the rate of positive tests.

Under the treatment procedures sent to NFL teams last month, a person who tests positive but has no symptoms cannot return to the team facility for 10 days or until he or she tests negative twice at least five days after the positive test.

A person who tests positive and exhibits symptoms must be kept away from the team facility for at least 10 days and for at least 72 hours since symptoms last occurred. In each set of circumstances, doctors must approve the return of anyone who tests positive.