Yoenis Cespedes was a no-show for the New York Mets’ game Sunday afternoon in Atlanta and the team took the unusual step of releasing an announcement in which the team’s general manager said “attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced the absence just as the game was beginning at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time. “As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” he said in a statement. “Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Fox’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the team had “no reason to believe Cespedes’s safety is at risk,” according to an unnamed source.

Before the game, Manager Luis Rojas suggested that Cespedes, who was in a 2-for-15 slump with nine strikeouts, would be given the day off. Cespedes was the designated hitter in the Mets’ 7-1 loss, going 0-for-4 and striking out twice.

Injuries to his feet and legs had sidelined Cespedes, 34, for nearly two years before the pandemic-shortened season began.

