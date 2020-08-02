Fox’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the team had “no reason to believe Cespedes’s safety is at risk,” according to an unnamed source.
Before the game, Manager Luis Rojas suggested that Cespedes, who was in a 2-for-15 slump with nine strikeouts, would be given the day off. Cespedes was the designated hitter in the Mets’ 7-1 loss, going 0-for-4 and striking out twice.
Injuries to his feet and legs had sidelined Cespedes, 34, for nearly two years before the pandemic-shortened season began.
