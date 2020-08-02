“Let’s take a breath here and remember what is important, which is health and safety as a community,” Kyrgios said in an Uninterrupted video.

He admitted that the decision “hurts me at my core … But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you."

After Djokovic’s event in early July, his wife, his fitness coach, three other players and another player’s trainer also tested positive for the coronavirus and he was angered by the criticism of him, calling it a “witch hunt.”

Kyrgios responded by telling his fellow players (via the BBC), “You have to act in the interest of each other and work together. You can’t be dancing on tables, money grabbing your way around Europe or trying to make a quick buck hosting an exhibition. That’s just so selfish. Think of the other people for once, that is what this virus is about, it doesn’t care about your world ranking or how much money you have.”

Kyrgios’s U.S. Open decision comes just two days after fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women’s player in the world, said she would not compete in the tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year in tennis.

“It was a difficult decision,” Barty said, “but there are still significant risks involved due to covid-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.” She has not yet decided whether she will play in the French Open, which will begin Sept. 27 in Paris.

As the two Grand Slams approach, there remains uncertainty in tennis. Rafael Nadal, the defending U.S. Open winner, and Djokovic have both expressed doubts about playing in the U.S. Open. Roger Federer is out after having knee surgery. Andy Murray, the world’s former No. 1, plans to play after having missed eight of the last 10 Grand Slam tournaments because of two major hip surgeries.

“The situation I’ve been in the last few years I’ve not had the opportunity to play in many Slams,” he said (via the BBC)

“I don’t know how many opportunities I’ll have left to play in Slams, so while I’m feeling relatively decent, I want to try to play in them and enjoy the biggest events again. I’ve missed that a lot.”

Serena Williams, the Open’s six-time champion, has said she will play in the event, which begins Aug. 31 and runs through Sept. 13 in New York City.