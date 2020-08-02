In both the FA Cup and promotion match, Americans are involved. Three days after Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic scored an early goal, defender Tim Ream will aim to lift Fulham back into the Premier League after a one-year hiatus.

In the regular season, the Cottagers finished fourth among 24 teams and entered a four-team playoff for the last promotion ticket. (The top finishers, Leeds and West Brom, earned automatic berths.)

In the playoff semifinals, third-place Brentford overcame a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Swansea City with a 3-1 victory at home (3-2 aggregate). Fulham won, 2-0, at Cardiff City, then survived a 2-1 home defeat to advance on a 3-2 aggregate.

While Fulham has spent most of the past 20 years in the top flight, Brentford is seeking its first appearance since 1947. As recently as 2009, the Bees were in the fourth division.

Ream, 32, moved from the New York Red Bulls to Bolton in 2012 and joined Fulham in 2015. This season, he has started 46 of 48 matches, the most on the club. U.S. midfielder Luca de la Torre, 22, also plays for Fulham, but he made just two first-team appearances this season and scored five goals in nine matches with the under-23 squad.

Here’s the weekly roundup of more than 180 U.S. players abroad:

(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 49 minutes (scored in 5th, hamstring injury) in 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in FA Cup final

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): season complete (17th place; 4 matches; U-23s: 14 matches, 11 starts, 6 goals)

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 19): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Norwich City forward Sebastian Soto (age 20): new signing from Hannover

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: vs. Brentford on Tuesday in promotion final (2:45 p.m., ESPN+)

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: vs. Brentford on Tuesday in promotion final (2:45 p.m., ESPN+)

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: season complete (23rd place, relegated; 38 matches, 38 starts, 1 goal)

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: season complete (13th place; 36 matches, 36 starts, 1 goal)

Queens Park Rangers defender Nicholas Hamalainen: returned from loan at Kilmarnock (Scotland)

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: season complete (14th place; 20 matches, 19 starts, 2 goals)

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: season complete (10th place; 33 matches, 29 starts, 2 goals)

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: season complete (19th place; 16 matches, 15 starts)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: season complete (leaving the club; 24th place, relegated; 29 matches, 29 starts)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 18): U-23 season complete

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone (season opener)

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: in uniform, did not play

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): reserves

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): reserves

Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): reserves

Women’s Premier League

Celtic forward Summer Green: season complete

Celtic midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): first-team roster for Champions League on Saturday vs. Chelsea (3rd-division stats: 1st place; 30 matches, 30 starts, 4 goals)

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: vs. Atletico Madrid on Aug. 13 in Champions League quarterfinals; league season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 10 starts)

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): season complete (16th place; 28 matches, 15 starts, 4 goals)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): season complete (2nd place; 15 league matches, 2 starts; U-19s: 11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 25 starts)

Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): season complete (7th place; no appearances; U-19s: 16 matches, 15 starts, 11 goals)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: season complete (12th place; 28 matches, 24 starts, 3 goals)

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: season complete (17th place; 27 matches, 18 starts, 1 goal)

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (17th place; 17 matches, 17 starts)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: season complete (leaving the club; 4th place, 6 matches, 3 starts)

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott: Köln II season complete

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete

Wolfsburg midfielder Bryang Kayo (age 18): Wolfsburg II, signed this summer

Wolfsburg defender Kobe Hernandez-Foster (age 18): Wolfsburg II, signed this summer

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 19): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Schalke midfielder Evan Rotundo (age 16): signed this month

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: season complete (6th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: season complete (9th place; 23 matches, 21 starts, 4 goals)

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): season complete (9th place; 12 matches, 5 starts)

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: season complete (4th place; 6 matches, 2 starts)

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: season complete (12th place; 27 matches, 20 starts, 5 goals)

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: season complete (13th place; 30 matches, 17 starts)

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: season complete (14th place; 7 matches, 1 start; St. Pauli II: 3 matches, 3 starts, 2 goals)

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nurnberg defender Adam Armour (age 17): signed this summer

Holstein Kiel defender Nico Carrera (age 18): signed this summer

3. Liga

Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 5 starts, 5 goals)

Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: season complete (15th place; 33 matches, 26 starts, 14 goals)

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: season complete (19th place; 24 matches, 12 starts, 3 goals, transferred to Hannover)

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: season complete (19th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): season complete (17th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): season complete (4th place; 4 matches with first team; 18 matches, 18 starts, 6 goals for U-19s)

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): season complete (4th place; 2 matches with first team; 15 matches, 15 starts, 5 goals for U-19s)

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)

Feminine Division 1

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in cup semifinals

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: not in uniform

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; on loan to NWSL’s OL Reign)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 20): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 19): Barcelona B season complete (6 matches, 4 starts, 3 goals)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete

Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 16): youth squad

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: season complete (12th place; 26 matches, 19 starts, 1 goal)

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Pisa

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 20): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in uniform, did not play in 1-0 defeat to Antwerp in cup final

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: season complete (17th place; 0 matches)

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 19): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in uniform, did not play in 6-0 victory over Xamax

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (1st place; 25 matches, 22 starts, 2 goals)

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief, on loan from Anderlecht: season complete (4th place; 11 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal)

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): season complete (10th place; 6 matches, 1 start)

DENMARK

Superliga

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): season complete (1st place; 24 matches, 14 starts, 1 goal)

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: season complete (6th place; 2 matches)

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: season complete (8th place; 14 matches, 14 starts)

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: season complete (12th place; 29 matches, 28 starts, 1 goal; transferring to OB)

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): season complete (12th place; 30 matches, 26 starts, 1 goal)

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): season complete (12th place; 7 matches, 1 goal)

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: season complete (12th place; 5 matches)

Hobro goalkeeper Jacob Samnik (age 19): season complete (12th place; 0 matches)

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Hammarby

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: played 64

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): played 62 in 1-1 draw at Varberg

Örebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: in uniform, did not play in 2-1 defeat to Falkenberg

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Umea

Umea forward Kayla Braffet: played 86

VAxjö goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Djurgarden

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: entered in 74th

Vittsjö midfielder Heather Williams: played 71 in 2-1 victory at Örebro

Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: played 54

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: vs. Uppsala on Monday

Goteborg midfielder Brianne Folds: vs. Linköping on Monday

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmö: in uniform, did not play in 3-1 defeat at Haugesund

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: entered in 82nd in 2-1 defeat at Sandefjord

FINLAND

Veikkausliiga

Haka goalkeeper Michael Hartmann: played 90 in 1-1 draw with SJK

Haka midfielder Jacob Bushue: played 90

Honka goalkeeper Tim Murray: at Lahti on Monday

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: season complete (3rd place; 21 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: season complete (2nd place; 31 matches, 30 starts)

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky: season complete (2nd place; no matches)

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: season complete (8th place; 25 matches, 24 starts, 1 goal)

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: season complete (6th place; 19 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: season complete (7th place; 6 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal)

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): vs. Esportivo later Sunday

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa midfielder Alejandro Zendejas: in uniform, did not play in 1-0 defeat at Juarez

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: not in uniform

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: vs. Mazatlan later Sunday

Mazatlan forward Sagir Arce (age 18): at Queretaro later Sunday