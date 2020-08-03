The offense sparked late in the second period with two goals during a span of 2:08 — the first coming from Richard Panik, the second from Evgeny Kuznetsov — but the only other time a Capital lit the goal lamp was T.J, Oshie’s shootout goal. Brayden Point and Kucherov scored in the extra session for Tampa Bay.

Monday’s game against Tampa Bay was the first of the team’s three round- robin games in the Eastern Conference, the results of which will determine seeding in the next round, which is set to begin on Aug. 11. Washington will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday in its second round-robin game, then will face the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Defenseman John Carlson did not play in Monday’s game after he suffered an undisclosed injury in Wednesday’s 3-2 exhibition victory against Carolina. Carlson fell awkwardly against the boards and did not play the last half of the game’s third period. After not practicing with the team Thursday, he rejoined the group for the team’s two practice sessions over the weekend.

Carlson’s absence was precautionary. Coach Todd Reirden made it clear leading up to Monday’s game that the team would not put Carlson in a situation where he would reaggravate his injury and cause a chance for him to miss any part of the first round.

The Capitals are not the only team in East’s round-robin round dealing with injury issues. Tampa Bay was without Steven Stamkos, who had missed the past two days of practice. Stamkos is still working his way back from a lower body injury he suffered in Phase 2. The Flyers’ Michael Raffl will be out a while, according to Coach Alain Vigneault after suffering an injury in Sunday’s contest.

With Carlson watching from the stands, defenseman Radko Gudas filled in and paired with Michal Kempny on the team’s second defensive pairing. Gudas was a healthy scratch in four of the team’s last five regular season games before the pause.

And while Gudas had a solid opening period, blocking a potential second goal opportunity for the Lightning on a 3-on-1 chance, the Capitals were not generating much offense, a big reason they dug themselves an early hole.

The Lightning opened the scoring with Kucherov’s snipe past the glove of Braden Holtby with 7:07 left in the first period. The Capitals’ Lars Eller had a bad turnover in the neutral zone, which opened the door for Kucherov in Washington’s defensive zone. The Capitals had their chances to answer with a 4-on-3 chance with five minutes remaining in the opening frame, but the team’s power play struggles continued.

Tampa Bay continued to put pressure on Washington, with Mitchell Stephens striking again for the Lightning only 7:48 into the second period off a deflection in front.

Washington finally came to life after Oshie and Yanni Gourde dropped the gloves with 5:22 left in the middle frame. The game’s intensity ticked up and the Capitals had the last eight shots of the middle frame.

Panik scored the Capitals first points of the 2020 playoffs, tapping in a puck that squirted through Andrei Vasilevskiy’s pads with 2:36 left in the second period. Panik continues to pick up where he left off in the regular season, scoring his third goal in six games.