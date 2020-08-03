“People keep asking why [did] I WD from PGA???” he tweeted Monday. “California now #1 in cases/deaths, I had knee surgery, I’m a diabetic & I don’t feel comfortable flying. Being [in] too close proximity to even small crowds & risk exposure with my health not worth it! God Bess & y’all be safe!”
Others who have withdrawn from the event, which is scheduled to begin Thursday and end Sunday, include Padraig Harrington, Paul Waring, J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III, Branden Grace, Vijay Singh, Francesco Molinari, Eddie Pepperell, Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters, Y.E. Yang and Shugo Imahira.
Daly, 54, competed in the Champions Tour’s Ally Challenge over the weekend, finishing in a tie for 58th. He hasn’t missed the PGA Championship since 2013, although he hasn’t made the cut since 2012, when he finished in a tie for 18th.
He has made headlines over the last few years for his fight to use a cart. Last year, R&A officials denied his request to use a cart in the British Open because of osteoarthritis and a balky right knee. He had been granted a medical exemption by the PGA of America in May 2019 and used a cart for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, becoming the first to use a cart in a major since Casey Martin in 2012.
Daly won a second major title, the British Open, in 1995 after a playoff with Costantino Rocca, which automatically qualifies him for that event every year through age 60.