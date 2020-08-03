The decision came weeks after Maryland’s largest counties, Montgomery and Prince George’s, ruled to forgo sports during the fall semester while students partake in virtual learning. Montgomery County originally canceled fall and winter sports, but it said in a news release last week it is considering “re-envisioned sports seasons” for the second semester.
Anne Arundel County and Howard County had postponed fall sports until September at the earliest.
“This decision comes in light of the recent announcements of local school systems to begin education virtually,” the MPSSAA wrote in a news release, “and provides each school system with options for the gradual increase of student engagement for the physical and social-emotional health of students.”
The District of Columbia’s and Virginia’s high school athletic associations have postponed fall sports and implemented plans to play three condensed seasons beginning in December. Many of the area’s private school leagues, including the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and the Interstate Athletic Conference, aim to follow a similar schedule beginning in January.
