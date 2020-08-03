Last season, the seven-year veteran played for the Los Angeles Chargers (four games) and Indianapolis Colts (three). He totaled 12 catches for 181 yards and nine first downs. Inman has good size — 6-foot-3, 205 pounds — and good speed, having run a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. Yet he has struggled to maintain a steady share of reps anywhere since 2016, when he played in all 16 games and caught 58 passes for 810 yards.
The NFL Network first reported this story.
The move to sign Inman follows Coach Ron Rivera’s comments last Tuesday that he wasn’t satisfied with the roster’s receiver depth. It gives second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins another weapon in a year when figuring out if he’s the future of the franchise is one of the team’s top priorities. Haskins is competing with former Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen for the starting job, and the two could be joined by Alex Smith if he passes a team physical.
