Rui Hachimura charged down court, couldn’t finish at the rim but drew a foul in the process. Troy Brown Jr. hit a driving layup on the next possession and, after an Indiana miss, Ish Smith smoothly collected a rebound and hit his own running layup. Bryant finished off the sequence with his second three-pointer of the night. The run made it look like the Wizards were ticking off items from Coach Scott Brooks’s checklist — scoring by committee, assertiveness from Brown and Bryant and defensive awareness. But it was a fleeting moment, and Washington couldn’t make it last.

The Wizards went on to lose, 111-100, their third straight defeat since games began to count in the restart in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble. The loss dropped them 24-43, all but extinguishing their flickering playoff hopes in the Eastern Conference.

After Bryant’s three-pointer trimmed the Wizards’ deficit to 68-66 midway through the third quarter, Washington sagged on the other end and allowed Myles Turner to cut through three Wizards defenders caught sitting back and watching. Then Smith made a careless pass and the Pacers logged a 10-0 run that turned the game.

So it went Monday, with spurts of encouraging play canceled by porous defense and poor decisions.

Bryant was a highlight again just as he was Sunday in a loss to Brooklyn. The center led the team with 20 points and 11 rebounds, bringing the type of aggression Brooks has sought in these bubble games, where the Wizards have little to lose and are trying to get accustomed to setting the tone for every game. The Wizards want to see more consistency from Bryant, so his second straight strong game was one positive to take from the loss.

There were others. Guard Jerome Robinson scored 17 points coming off the bench, making 7 for 18 from the floor. Brooks inserted Smith in the starting lineup in place of Shabazz Napier, but Napier made an impact off the bench with 16 points and four assists. Brown did a little bit of everything, including playing point guard late in the game when Washington trailed by double digits. He scored 10 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing eight assists.

Still, the Wizards wobbled as a group. A nice level of stability in Sunday’s game gave way to defensive lapses and rushed decisions on offense against the Pacers (41-26), who were without former DeMatha star Victor Oladipo (knee).

The loss Sunday locked the Wizards into the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and pushed them seven games behind the Nets, whittling Washington’s chance of forcing a play-in round to the postseason even more unlikely. But Brooks reminded his roster in a film session ahead of Monday’s game that their purpose in Florida remains the same — the Wizards want to see development and consistency among their younger players.

“Our mission, our job, our goals have not changed,” Brooks told his team.

They’ll get another shot Wednesday against Philadelphia.