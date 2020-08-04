The bill gives Congress the ability to dissolve the USOPC’s board of directors and to decertify individual sports’ governing bodies for their failures. It also calls for an oversight commission charged with a top-to-bottom examination of the USOPC and the 1978 Amateur Sports Act, aims to increase athlete representation in governing bodies and calls for more funding and independence for U.S. Center for SafeSport, the government-created entity charged with policing and preventing sexual abuse in Olympic sports

“We wouldn’t be here without the courage and conviction of the survivors who have stepped forward to share their stories and demand change. We are fighting tirelessly to heed these calls for reform and won’t rest until this legislation is signed into law,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who co-sponsored the bill. “Our priority has always been first and foremost to protect and empower athletes.”

Said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), another co-sponsor: “I remain committed to working with my colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives to get this legislation across the finish line and cement these much needed reforms.”

After the bill passed, USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland issued the following statement: “We would like to thank Chairman Moran and Sen. Blumenthal for their work in drafting and advancing this important legislation. It will cement increases in athlete representation in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements, improvements in athlete safety protections, and increases in transparency and accountability in our system. The USOPC board recently approved the second phase of the most sweeping governance reforms in recent history. Building on that commitment and this legislation, we will move rapidly to implement reforms to address any outstanding provisions from this bill.”

The USOPC has called legislation an “important bill” and says it’s “consistent with many of the reforms our organization already had implemented or began to shape in 2019.” In the wake of the gymnastics sex abuse scandal involving team physician Larry Nassar, USOPC officials have made regular visits to Capitol Hill and the organization has taken on a series of reform measures, including many called for in the in Senate bill. The organization has replaced its chief executive and its board chair and has striven to instill an athlete-first culture, increasing resources for its Athletes Advisory Council, boosting athlete representation on the board of directors and committees and aiming for greater transparency.

On Monday the organization released its annual financial report, which showed revenue of $194 million in 2019 and expenses at $248 million in 2019. The report captures a non-Olympic year and provides a dated snapshot as the financial landscape has shifted dramatically since the novel coronavirus pandemic crippled most of the Olympic-related activity in March, including the postponement of the Tokyo Games. Around 20 percent of the USOPC’s workforce was either laid off or accepted voluntary separation packages and Hirshland said the USOPC was trimming anticipated expenses by 10-20 percent over the next four years.

The bill calls for USOPC to provide $20 million annually in funding for SafeSport, which marks a significant increase for the nonprofit that receives no government funding. The USOPC contributed $7.5 million to the center in 2019, $11.5 million this year and had recently been urging Congress to help fund the center directly. It also calls for SafeSport to maintain a compliance office and make public a list of banned athletes, coaches and officials (which is available on the center’s website).

The legislation would give the comptroller general some oversight authority and charges that office with reviewing the center’s activities and ensuring its independence from other governing bodies.

The bill seeks to establish a 16-member “Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics” that would be charged with reviewing the USOPC and the governance of Olympic sports in the United States. All commission members would be Congressionally appointed and would be given nine months to issue a report to Congress on their findings.

In addition, the legislation calls on the USOPC to annually conduct a survey of athletes and to also present a full report of its activities to the Congress and the White House each year.

It had the endorsement of two influential advocacy groups, the Committee to Restore Integrity to the USOC and U.S. Olympians and Paralympians Unbroken, who circulated a letter last month to lawmakers in support of the bill. The letter was signed by nearly 500 Olympians, Paralympians and elite athletes and 194 coaches, among others.

Among the signatories: Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a three-time Olympic swimming gold medalist and co-founder of Team Integrity, a group of 150 athlete advocates who’ve urged a more substantive overhaul of the USOPC. She initially found the bill lacking but later became a major booster, working with lawmakers to strengthen the legislation.