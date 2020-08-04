Also Tuesday, the Cardinals revealed (with the players’ permission) that all-star catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong are among the players who have tested positive, with Molina writing in Spanish in an Instagram post that his diagnosis came “even after following the recommended prevention methods.”
In a statement released through the team, DeJong said he, too, had “followed team protocols.” “I will approach my healing as I do all other things in my life — with education, commitment and persistence,” he wrote.
Four other Cardinals players were identified among those testing positive: relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley and infielders Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo. Team are required to secure permission to identify players who have tested positive. One Cardinals player chose to remain unnamed.
Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said five of the 13 members of the team’s traveling party who tested positive were asymptomatic, and the other eight had only mild symptoms. The infected individuals were sent back to St. Louis in rental cars, while the rest of the team remained under self-isolation at their Milwaukee hotel, awaiting additional test results.
If the Cardinals see no more positives on Wednesday, they will return to St. Louis and prepare to resume their season Friday against the Cubs.
