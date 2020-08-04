Because of the broadcast and business revenue that accompanies a place in the Premier League, the promotion final is considered the most lucrative single match in global soccer.
Leeds and West Brom finished atop the Championship and received automatic promotion. Fourth-place Fulham defeated Cardiff City in a two-leg semifinal, then edged the third-place Bees on goals by left back Joe Bryan in the 105th and 117th minutes. Henrik Dalsgaard scored in stoppage time for Brentford.
Tim Ream, a U.S. national team defender in his fifth season with Fulham, played all 120 minutes. The 32-year-old center back will rejoin a small group of Americans in the Premier League, most notably Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic.
Bryan broke a scoreless deadlock with a 35-yard free kick that was misplayed by goalkeeper David Raya. With Raya anticipating service into the center of the box, Bryan picked out the near side of the net with a one-hop shot for his first league goal since September.
Twelve minutes later, with Brentford committing players forward, Bryan joined the attack and played a lovely combination with Aleksandar Mitrovic before slotting the ball past Raya.
The promotion of Leeds, West Brom and Fulham came at the expense of Norwich City, Watford and Bournemouth, who were relegated. The 2020-21 Premier League season is scheduled to begin Sept. 12.
