The Big Ten will require football players to be tested twice a week. During the season, those will be managed by a third party. Teams are permitted to begin preseason practices this week.

The Big Ten shifted to a conference-only schedule to give the league flexibility should games need to be postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The conference constructed the schedule with possible adjustments in mind. For example, all teams in the East division have an open weekend in either Week 5 or Week 6. All teams in the division will not play Nov. 14, leaving that as a possible weekend to make up a missed game.

“We’re hopeful that this builds an opportunity for us to remain as flexible as we possibly can,” Commissioner Kevin Warren said on the Big Ten Network.

The Terrapins will face the six other teams in the East division, as well as games against Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa. Maryland plays Minnesota, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Ohio State and Michigan State at home. Maryland plans to begin its season without fans in attendance.

The Big Ten announced its decision to move to conference-only schedules nearly a month ago. The SEC and Pac-12 followed suit with conference-only schedules, while the ACC and Big 12 will each play one nonconference game. The University of Connecticut became the first FBS school to cancel its football season Wednesday morning.

Multiple Power Five players have already opted out of the 2020 season, citing their concerns about the coronavirus. Minnesota star receiver Rashod Bateman announced Tuesday he will not play this season and declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

Big Ten football programs typically play nine conference and three nonconference opponents. Maryland had nonconference games scheduled this season against Towson, Northern Illinois and West Virginia.

The Terps have not had organized team practices since the 2019 season. The conference halted all athletic activities March 13, a week before Maryland planned to start spring practices.

Maryland football players returned to campus for voluntary workouts in June, but those workouts paused July 11 after nine athletes and staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. The athletic department announced three additional cases during screening on July 14-15. No cases were found in the school’s two most recent rounds of testing.

Multiple Big Ten football programs have had to suspend workouts during the summer. Northwestern paused workouts Monday following a positive test. Both Michigan State and Rutgers quarantined their entire teams for two weeks following positive tests. NJ.com reported Monday evening that the number of cases within the football program had increased from 15 to 28 players, plus multiple staffers.