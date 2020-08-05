“I’m not really worried about that right now,” he said during a video news conference Wednesday. “I’m just glad I get to play another year here. Like I said, my end goal is to end up as a Redskin my whole career. I’m one more year closer to that.”

The team would like to retain Scherff — one of its only proven, high-caliber players — who is in his prime at 28 years old. The right guard is not worried about the injuries that forced him to miss 13 games across the last two seasons; he considers them freak accidents and evaluates himself as “feeling really good” after rehabbing four or five days per week since January.

The tag, worth $15.03 million, makes Scherff the league’s highest-paid interior offensive lineman this season, as well as the fifth-highest paid lineman overall by salary cap number, according to Over The Cap. The guard market has boomed in the last few years, and elite linemen are expensive in free agency, but the 2021 market could decline if league revenue declines as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if he wanted to see where the franchise was headed under Coach Ron Rivera before inking a long-term deal, Scherff demurred.

“I’m honestly not worried about next year at all,” he said, adding, “I want to retire a Re-" — he caught himself — “a player of the Washington team the rest of my career. So, just got to focus on the small details and get better as a player, as a group, as a team and everything will fall into place.”

True to his low-key demeanor, Scherff brushed aside contract questions. He delved instead into a discussion on turkey hunting in Iowa and Busch Light, his favorite beer.