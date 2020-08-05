Meesseman snapped out of her early-season slump with 24 points and 13 rebounds but Las Vegas shot nearly 50 percent from the field and had five players in double figures. The Mystics simply were unable to get stops in the fourth quarter and it cost them.

Both teams are 3-2.

The Mystics’ defense was suspect for much of the night outside of the opening stretch of the game. The Aces were led by A’ja Wilson (6 of 9 from the field) and Danielle Robinson (7 of 12). Both finished with 20 points as Las Vegas shot 49.1 percent as a team.

The Aces went to the line 30 times compared to just 11 free throw attempts for the Mystics, a fact that did not sit well with Mystics Coach Mike Thibault.

“They were more physical than us and that probably won’t change,” Thibault said. “They’re big and strong and they went at us in the lane. … As a general rule, I thought we did a good job of rebounding the ball against them with the physicality. But when you go to the line like that, it’s a big difference to try to make up.”

Washington’s offense, so efficient to start the season, couldn’t keep pace. No one outside of Meesseman was able to find consistent good looks and the team shot just 30.8 percent from behind the arc. Ariel Atkins and Aerial Powers, who both entered the game ranked in the top eight in the league in scoring, combined for 15 points. Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Myisha Hines-Allen had another strong game with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

“Not good, obviously,” Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell said of the defense. “We couldn’t get stops. Our plan was to pack the paint because of how many points they score inside — whether it’s the post or the guards attacking. I don’t think we helped each other enough. We didn’t really play inside-out defensively. … We didn’t put ourselves in a good situation by playing into their hands.”

The Mystics opened the game an 11-2 run, relying on a heavy dose of Meesseman. After spending the first four games struggling to score, Meesseman looked more comfortable than she has all season. She kept defenders off balance, scoring inside and out. She had a season-high 15 points in the first half alone, hitting midrange jumpers, getting layups in the post and knocking down three-pointers.

The Mystics lead 37-35 at halftime, but the numbers were troubling. The team shot just 39.5 percent from the field in the first half and was 3 for 13 from three-point range. It didn’t get much better in the second half and they finished just 8 of 26 (30.8 percent) after coming in shooting a league-high 40.6.