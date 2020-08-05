All times Eastern. All odds and DFS pricing via DraftKings.

TV and streaming

Thursday and Friday: 4 to 10 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: 1 to 4 p.m., ESPN; 4 to 10 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m., ESPN; 3 to 9 p.m., CBS

ESPN Plus has streaming privileges this week, with early-round coverage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. ESPN Plus also will have featured-group coverage starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday (11 a.m. Saturday) and 18th-hole coverage starting at 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

First- and second-round tee times can be found here.

The course

In 1998, Harding Park suffered the ultimate golf course indignity: It was used as a parking lot for the U.S. Open at the Olympic Club, its San Francisco neighbor. After that low point, a movement began to renovate the classic municipal track, and in 2003 it reopened to enthusiastic reviews.

This week, the course will play as a 7,234-yard par-70, more than 200 yards shorter than last year’s PGA at Bethpage Black, but that might be deceiving. For one, temperatures are not expected to rise out of the mid-60s, and San Francisco’s noted breezes and marine-layer dampness will be there all four days, probably cutting down drive lengths on already narrow fairways. For another, observers have noted that the rough this week will be at a punishing length. And one more thing: Seven of the par-4s on the course will play 460 yards or longer. This is a short course that will play long, and accuracy off the tee will be a must.

What about Tiger?

Look, completely counting out a 15-time major champion — one who has a victory on this course, in 2005, and also played exceedingly well at Harding Park in the 2009 Presidents Cup — is never an ideal strategy. But there are innumerable reasons to fade Tiger (+3300 to win, $9,200 on DraftKings DFS) this week, and not only because, at 44, he would become the oldest PGA champion since Lee Trevino in 1984.

Woods, who will tee off at 11:33 a.m. Thursday, has played all of four rounds of competitive golf since February, his balky back and the pandemic keeping him away from the tour. Those four rounds, at the Memorial last month, resulted in a tie for 40th after he made the cut on the number and continued to have issues with his back. In the three majors since winning the Masters last year, Tiger has missed the cut twice and tied for 21st at the other. Now he must contend with San Francisco’s chilly temperatures and Harding Park’s penal rough, which will test his back every time his tee shot goes awry.

Count on Koepka?

Brooks Koepka’s stumbles upon the PGA Tour’s restart — two missed cuts, a tie for 62nd at the Memorial — gave rise to the notion that this simply would not be his year. But then Koepka (+1100, $11,100), the two-time defending PGA champion, found his putter and finished second at last week’s WGC FedEx-St. Jude, and now we’re talking about whether he’ll become the first golfer to win the same major in three straight years since Peter Thomson in 1956. He will begin that quest Thursday at 11:11 a.m.

Koepka’s numbers on golf’s biggest stages are stunning: Since the start of the 2017 Grand Slam season, he is 70 under par in majors, 36 shots better than Rickie Fowler, the No. 2 player over that span. Only Woods, who was 92 under in majors between 2000 and 2002, had a better three-year run. Over the past 10 majors, Koepka has four wins and four other finishes in the top six or better. Fade him at your peril.

The favorites

Justin Thomas (+900, $11,300): Going back to 2006, every winner of the PGA Championship has played the week before and finished no worse than 28th. Well, Thomas not only played last weekend but won last weekend, reclaiming the top spot in the world rankings. He’s the favorite for a reason.

Rory McIlroy (+1500, $10,700): The Northern Irishman is one of only two players in the field who can say he has won at TPC Harding Park, taking the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play title. But he also enters with some middling results since the tour resumed play, with nothing better than a tie for 11th.

Jon Rahm (+1500, $10,500): The Spaniard’s time at the top of the world rankings lasted one week after his win at the Memorial; he tied for 52nd last week at the WGC event. But no post-restart tournament has had tougher conditions than the Memorial, and Rahm dominated.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1500, $10,300): Much has been made of DeChambeau’s added bulk since the restart, and he has four top-10s and a win since things resumed. (He also leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off the tee.) But Harding Park doesn’t seem like a track that can be overpowered, its doglegs and narrow fairways adding caution to drives. There’s also the fact that his best finish at a major was a tie for 15th at the 2016 U.S. Open.

The next level

Xander Schauffele (+1800, $10,000): Coming off a tie for sixth at last week’s WGC event, Schauffele has been astoundingly consistent at majors in his short career. In 11 career Grand Slams, he has five top-10 finishes and just one missed cut.

Dustin Johnson (+2300, $9,000): Trying to predict what Johnson will do since the restart has been a chore. He won at the Travelers in June but followed that with an 80-80 missed cut at the Memorial and a 78 in the first round of the 3M before he withdrew. He returned last week and tied for 12th at the FedEx-St. Jude. Johnson finished second at the Masters and PGA last season, and Harding Park would seem to suit his game nicely.

Patrick Cantlay (+2500, $9,400): Cantlay stumbled at the start of last week’s WGC tournament but rebounded with a 65-67 over the weekend to build some momentum.

Daniel Berger (+3000, $8,800): In four starts since the tour resumed play, Berger has finished first, second and third. He might be ready to get over the major hump: Berger has only two top-10s in 16 Grand Slam events.

Longer shots

Jordan Spieth (+7000, $7,700): The PGA is the only major Spieth hasn’t won, and his inaccuracy off the tee in recent years is a nagging concern. But few are better around the green, and Spieth tends to play well in tougher conditions.

Scottie Scheffler (+7000, $7,300): Scheffler, who was having a strong season before the pandemic struck, tied for 55th and then missed three straight cuts when the tour resumed. But he’s gone T-22 and T-15 in his past two tournaments and ranks 10th in strokes gained: off the tee.

Chez Reavie (+10000, $7,400): There’s something about Reavie and the PGA Championship — he has finished no worse than a tie for 22nd in his past three attempts. (He also tied for third at last year’s U.S. Open.) Reavie also ranks sixth among PGA Tour players in driving accuracy; only Jim Furyk and Brendon Todd rank better in the field this week.

Harris English (+10000, $7,200): English has finished no worse than a tie for 18th in his past three starts and is strong both off the tee and on approach.