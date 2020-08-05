“You just got an offer,” Tristan told his younger brother.

Pinching himself to ensure he wasn’t dreaming, Aidan responded, “You’re lying.”

But Tristan wasn’t. That morning, Maryland Coach Michael Locksley texted Tristan, asking him to let Aidan know the Terrapins were extending him a scholarship offer. When Aidan realized this was the truth, he jumped out of bed and hugged Tristan.

After watching Tristan receive more than 40 scholarship offers from the country’s top programs and narrow his choices to five, Aidan’s offer from Maryland signaled the beginning of his own recruitment process. Since then, the Class of 2023 prospect has also obtained scholarship offers from Ohio State, LSU and Florida.

“I didn’t really expect it at first because I haven’t played a varsity snap yet,” said Aidan Leigh, who played on Robinson’s freshman team last year.

In Jan. 2019, Aidan was playing Madden with Tristan in their Fairfax home when Tristan paused the game to learn he had received his first Division I scholarship offer from Virginia. Tristan became one of the country’s top Class of 2021 recruits, and last month, he released his final options of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Aidan, meanwhile, has lived in his brother’s shadow while aiming to follow him in developing into a highly touted recruit. When he didn’t perform his best during a game or practice last season, Aidan said he heard whispers from teammates doubting he could be as talented as Tristan.

But Aidan’s recruitment took off earlier than his brother’s. Aidan possesses a stronger body than Tristan did at his age, standing 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. Aidan is only 14 years old, so college coaches envision him growing.

“Aidan has a lot of advantages that Tristan didn’t have,” said Laura Rigney, the Leigh brothers’ mother, “because he has his brother that is working with him everyday and has been his mentor.”

When Tristan’s offer list skyrocketed last year, Rigney didn’t know how to approach the recruitment process, but she’s prepared for Aidan’s turn. Plus, Aidan has visited a handful of schools with Tristan (LSU and Ohio State impressed him). Tristan wants to take official visits to his final five schools this fall, and for some, Aidan might go along for his own unofficial visits.

Aidan still has a few years before narrowing down his college choices, but he has thought about a reunion with his brother in college. While Aidan and Tristan played flag football together, they’ve never suited up on the same tackle football team, and they may lose their chance to do so this season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s all we used to talk about," Aidan said. "Playing together.”

Football

Maret tight end Curtis Nixon II committed to Old Dominion on Sunday, becoming the latest local talent to join the Monarchs. Earlier this summer, Loudoun County wide receiver Tariq Sims and Lake Braddock quarterback Billy Edwards committed to new coach Ricky Rahne’s program and former Hylton star Ricky Slade joined via transfer.

National Christian defensive end Monkell Goodwine, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2021, cut his list down to five schools. The six-foot-four Goodwine will choose between Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Wise wideout Jalil Farooq also trimmed his list, announcing a top seven last week. The four-star prospect narrowed his options down to Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Basketball

South Lakes forward Brianna Scott announced her commitment to Georgetown women’s basketball last week. Scott earned second team All-Met honors with the Seahawks last winter.

Former O’Connell guard Brayon Freeman committed to George Washington Tuesday. The three-star prospect, who spent last year at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, is the first local commitment for coach Jamion Christian in the Class of 2021.

Bullis guard Erik Reynolds trimmed his list to five schools. The Top-100 combo guard will choose between George Mason, Richmond, St. Joseph’s, VCU and Xavier.